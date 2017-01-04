Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea fell to a surprise defeat in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur, as the north London club prevailed 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Dele Alli opened the scoring for Spurs with an expertly taken header in stoppage time at the end of the first half. The England player claimed his brace after the restart for the second half, with the Blues struggling to find their recent quality.

Spurs were the better team on the night, and manager Antonio Conte was baffled as he watched his side appear tired and weary.

Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen anchored the hosts' defence with a back three as Spurs attempted to stifle the attacking talents of Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.

Chelsea matched up against their opponents with a 3-4-3 formation of their own, which has catapulted them to the top of the league in recent months.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The first half was largely a stalemate as the Blues sat behind the ball, allowing Spurs to play their game in midfield.

It appeared the whistle would blow for half-time with no goals scored, but Tottenham broke the deadlock as Alli continued his improving form.

Christian Eriksen's masterful cross found the Three Lions international in the box, and he directed his header past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with the precision of a world-class striker.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher lauded the player's finish:

What a header from Deli Alli ⚽#TOTCHE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 4, 2017

Squawka Football highlighted Alli's amazing contribution to his team's cause:

Dele Alli has now scored 19 goals since the start of last season; more than any other player under 23 in Europe’s top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/gk1M2tmvEE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2017

Chelsea were quickly out of the blocks in the second half as Costa lashed a vicious strike on goal, but stopper Hugo Lloris was equal to the effort.

Hazard should have equalised at the back post as the ball fell kindly to him, but the Belgian nodded his effort wide from close range.

Spurs attempted to play on the counter-attack as their wing-backs bombed forward, but Chelsea's play had significantly quickened, with their pride damaged.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, Spurs doubled their lead after 53 minutes, playing out a carbon copy of their first strike.

Eriksen was again the provider, swinging his cross toward the back post, and Alli again met the ball with his head to claim his brace.

The Premier League highlighted the midfielder's finish:

📸 Dele Alli's perfectly placed header leaves Thibaut Courtois with no chance #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/PeBWaEUrMd — Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2017

Spurs continued to attack, comfortable in their own skin as they pushed forward for a killer blow.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to be delighted in the technical area as his team maintained control with a mature blend of passing and attacking.

The Blues continued to chase the game as Spurs controlled proceedings, and Eriksen almost capped off a fine display with a goal from a direct free-kick with 15 minutes remaining.

Chelsea appeared to be thoroughly deflated in the closing moments as the home fans roared from the stands in full approval.

Spurs had plenty of energy to keep the ball, and the league leaders had no answer to the task at hand.

Post-Match Reaction

Pochettino tipped his hat towards his goalscoring hero against Chelsea after the match, praising Alli's development, as quoted by Squawka Football:

Mauricio Pochettino on Dele Alli: "He is showing fantastic skills in front of the goal. He is a great player and has potential to improve." pic.twitter.com/Q7Ob3I4uil — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 4, 2017

Spurs next feature in the league on Saturday when they welcome West Bromwich Albion. Chelsea visit champions Leicester City on the same day.