Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 21 Fixtures After Week 20 Results

Chelsea's wining run in the Premier League came to an end after a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday. Dele Alli scored two headers from Christian Eriksen crosses to condemn the table-topping Blues to their first league defeat since September.

Ironically, Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal were previously the last team to beat Chelsea in the league, winning 3-0. By losing to Spurs, the Blues failed to match the Gunners' record for consecutive wins in England's top flight, per OptaJoe:

14 – Arsenal’s run of 14 successive wins between Feb-Aug 2002 (over two seasons) remains the all-time top flight English league record. Safe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

The result still leaves Chelsea top but by only five points. By contrast, Tottenham leapfrogged Arsenal into the top four and even went above Manchester City into third on goal difference. Spurs also find themselves seven points off the top.

So the result has proved hugely significant as the Premier League gets set for a week off while the 2017 FA Cup third round takes place.

Some huge fixtures mark the resumption of league play, though. None more so than second-place Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to take on bitter enemy Manchester United.

Here's what the table looks like after the last of the festive fixtures:

Premier League Standings: Week 20 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 20 16 1 3 27 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 25 44 3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 6 2 25 42 4 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 19 42 5 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 22 41 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 4 29 9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 -5 25 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 -6 24 11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 -8 24 12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 -9 23 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 -12 22 14 Watford 20 6 4 10 -13 22 15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 -7 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 -5 19 17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 -7 16 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 -18 15 19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 -22 15 20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 -27 13 PremierLeague.com

Here are the fixtures for Week 21:

Premier League Fixtures: Week 21 Date Time (GMT/ET) Match Saturday, January 14 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Burnley vs. Southampton Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Hull City vs. Bournemouth Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Stoke City Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Swansea City vs. Arsenal Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. Watford vs. Middlesbrough Saturday, January 14 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, January 14 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. Chelsea Sunday, January 15 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City Sunday, January 15 4 p.m./11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool PremierLeague.com

Recap

Chelsea ultimately suffered for what was an ultra-defensive approach at White Hart Lane. Several onlookers, including Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, soon noticed how the visitors were prepared to show little attacking intent early on:

Fairly cagey start..despite early chance, #Cfc look like they've set up to come for a point and anything else a bonus. Sitting far deeper — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) January 4, 2017

The numbers supported Johnson's critique, with Squawka detailing just how deep the Blues were sitting during the first half:

Chelsea have spent 71.59% of the game in their own half so far.



Antonio Conte's side defending deep. pic.twitter.com/k94Ruv26Ku — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2017

Chelsea's depth negated the attacking threat the league leaders usually pose in wide areas. In particular, the London Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse noted how wing-backs Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso weren't getting involved in forward areas:

Chelsea's wing-backs staying pretty deep - focus more on containing than attacking in the first 12 minutes. 0-0. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCStandard) January 4, 2017

The Blues were relying heavily on their ability to strike on the counter. However, their rare breaks against the grain lacked sufficient pace and cohesion.

The disjointed nature of Chelsea's performance was particularly galling for the club's ample array of attacking talent. Those frustrations boiled over between centre-forward Diego Costa and winger Pedro after one particular counter had gone nowhere, per BBC's Match of the Day:

You could never accuse an Antonio Conte side of lacking passion...



But this exchange entertained the Spurs fans 😳https://t.co/Vh1emLB7qC pic.twitter.com/fZayanrjWm — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 4, 2017

Yet for all Chelsea's stunted pragmatism, Spurs were hardly peppering the away goal with chances. In fact, it took until the stroke of half-time for Eriksen and Alli to link up for the first time.

The latter's header was superbly placed to leave Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stranded. It was also the first meaningful attempt of the match, according to OptaJoe:

1 - Dele Alli's goal was the first shot on target for either side in this match. Timing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

The same source also noted how Alli scoring has been a terrific omen for Tottenham in England's top flight:

15 - Spurs haven't ever lost a @PremierLeague match that Dele Alli has scored in before tonight (15 games - W11 D4 L0). Omen? — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

Chelsea showed a little more intent at the start of the second half. Even so, Costa and Co. still struggled to assert themselves.

To their credit, Spurs defended brilliantly. Kenyan powerhouse Victor Wanyama was like a brick wall in front of a back four led magnificently by central defender Toby Alderweireld.

There was still plenty of menace going forward, though. Alli headed home again after meeting another Eriksen cross less than 10 minutes after the restart.

Sky Sports Statto highlighted how Alli had twice bested a Chelsea defence not used to being beaten in the air:

2 goals, both headers, for Dele Alli against a Chelsea team that had not conceded a headed goal in the PL this season before tonight #PL pic.twitter.com/iAteRLzGf0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 4, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would have been particularly irked to see his side breached by a replica of the first goal, something illustrated by BBC's Match of the Day:

Deja-vu anyone?



Tottenham's two goals really were carbon copies of each other,#TOTCHE https://t.co/Vh1emLB7qC pic.twitter.com/pz9GzblNG1 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 4, 2017

Alli would just have been happy to continue an eye-popping run of netting twice in a game, a scoring sequence recounted by Squawka:

Dele Alli has now scored 3 consecutive braces in the Premier League:



⚽️⚽️ vs. Chelsea

⚽️⚽️ vs. Watford

⚽️⚽️ vs. Southampton



Just wow. pic.twitter.com/0r3OXbAPGT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2017

A naturally deflated Chelsea offered little after the second goal, despite Conte introducing Brazilian forward Willian. But the Italian left it too late to bring classy playmaker Cesc Fabregas off the bench.

The Spaniard who can thread passes between the lines against any defence, entered the game with a little over 10 minutes remaining. Predictably, he was unable to reverse fortunes that had already eluded the Blues.

A key statistic regarding Costa not only emphasised the bluntness of Chelsea's attacking play, but it also served to endorse how Alderweireld and the Tottenham defence controlled the proceedings, per BBC 5 live Sport:

#PL top scorer Diego Costa has touched the ball once in #THFC's penalty area tonight.



Can Spurs hold on?



📻https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/klewBBiLyU — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) January 4, 2017

There's no doubt this is a damaging defeat for Conte's men, even if the Blues are still five points clear at the top. However, Chelsea and the rest must now start taking the challenge from Tottenham seriously.

Week 21

Spurs can underline their title credentials by avoiding a letdown at home to West Bromwich Albion in the first match of the season's 21st week. A 1-1 draw against the Baggies at White Hart Lane was one of the slips that ultimately cost Tottenham the crown last season.

Speaking of the title, Chelsea may struggle to get their own bid back on track away to holders Leicester City. Like the Blues, the Foxes love to stay compact and strike on the break.

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri could deal his old club a second quick wound.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ranieri could heap more misery on the leaders.

Two teams sure to have a close eye on both results are Liverpool and Manchester City. The league's second- and fourth-placed clubs are both in action on Sunday.

City must win at a suddenly revived Everton, while Liverpool face the prospect of halting United's unbeaten run, no easy task at Old Trafford. Failure could force Liverpool's title charge to hit the skids.

Arsenal may be at the extreme fringes of the title race, but the Gunners can insert themselves back into the fray by winning away from home in the league for the first time in four matches.

Yet it won't be easy against a Swansea City side more talented than the league table shows and also under the stewardship of new manager Paul Clement.

Spurs have done their bit to open the title race back up. Now the onus is on the rest of the contenders to take advantage, starting in Week 21.