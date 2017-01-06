Real Madrid vs. Granada: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on second-from-bottom Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday looking to extend their lead over champions Barcelona. Los Blancos lead their bitter enemy by three points and have played a game less.

Win and Los Merengues will be six points clear ahead of Barca's tricky trip to take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday. However, the league leaders have fitness concerns heading into Saturday, particularly concerning defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe, as well as forward Gareth Bale.

Before a closer look at the team news, below is the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Saturday, January 7

Time: 12 p.m. (GMT), 7 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 2, beIN Sports

Live Stream: Sky Go, fuboTV

Preview

One player sure to be fresh for the game is Real's attacking talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. The prolific powerhouse was rested for the club's Copa del Rey match in Sevilla, according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan.

Speaking after the 3-0 win on Wednesday, manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed Ronaldo will be involved for the resumption of the league program, per Corrigan:

Zidane “I will not give Cristiano a rest [on Saturday]. He will be there. And he will play many games. There is no need to be worried.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 4, 2017

Hugo Carrasco of Spanish publication Marca (h/t Corrigan) previously reported how Ronaldo's fitness is being carefully managed to avoid muscular problems.

It's a wise policy, since a fit-and-firing Ronaldo is capable of winning Los Blancos the league crown for the first time since 2012. However, concerns at the back could yet undermine the title challenge.

It doesn't help that 33-year-old centre-back Pepe continues to deal with injury issues. The Portuguese defender has a calf problem, per Real's official website (h/t Football Espana).

Defensive partner Sergio Ramos is also being eased back into the team. The Spaniard was running alone in a recent training session as his fitness continues to be monitored, according to the club's website.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images Pepe is still a miss at the back.

Real's injury woes aren't just isolated in defence, though.

Further forward, winger Lucas Vazquez has torn his calf, while playmaker Mateo Kovacic sprained an ankle during the FIFA Club World Cup, per Goal's Jack Davies. Real's attack will also be without the dangerous Bale, despite the Welshman's recent return to training, as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The lengthy list of injuries and doubts means Zidane will need to get creative with a squad loaded with superstars. He could use either one of Alvaro Morata or Marco Asensio to assist Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in attack.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images Morata could feature up top.

Defensively, expect Raphael Varane to be a key figure. Varane and his fellow defenders will be helped by the presence of midfield anchorman Casemiro.

Will Real win the title this season? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Will Real win the title this season? Yes 100.0%

No 0.0% Total votes: 14

Whatever combination Zidane chooses, his table-toppers should still have too much quality for struggling Granada. Manager Lucas Alcaraz has seen his side lose their last two matches.

However, Alcaraz has some quality in the ranks, particularly Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira. But he's still likely to need a big game from Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Even Ochoa won't be enough to slow Real's title momentum, though.