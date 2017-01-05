Premier League Player Rankings: Ander Herrera Rises, N'Golo Kante Falls

The Premier League player rankings return to written form for 2017.
This year we're running a rolling, weekly top 50, detailing the finest performers in the division after every round of games.
As you'd expect, this edition is pretty heavy on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur players...although Dele Alli hasn't done enough yet to make up for a poor start to the season.
Ranking Criteria
- It's a season-long ranking based on performances over the entire campaign—no longer does it take into account a 4-6 week period of form (like previous editions did). Therefore, whoever is No. 1 is effectively our choice for Player of the Season should the campaign finish this week.
- Only Premier League form is considered—no Champions League, no domestic cups and certainly no international football!
- We pore over hours of film to accurately grade the players on a weekly basis. All teams are covered properly and experts are sought out for advice as and when required.
- Performing well on a consistent basis is key. Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alli, who have endured very poor patches spanning months this season, have a lot of work to do in order to set the record straight.