Premier League Player Rankings: Ander Herrera Rises, N'Golo Kante Falls

« Prev
1 of 19
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Premier League Player Rankings: Ander Herrera Rises, N'Golo Kante Falls
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
893
Reads
2
Comments

The Premier League player rankings return to written form for 2017.

This year we're running a rolling, weekly top 50, detailing the finest performers in the division after every round of games.

As you'd expect, this edition is pretty heavy on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur players...although Dele Alli hasn't done enough yet to make up for a poor start to the season.

   

Ranking Criteria

  • It's a season-long ranking based on performances over the entire campaignno longer does it take into account a 4-6 week period of form (like previous editions did). Therefore, whoever is No. 1 is effectively our choice for Player of the Season should the campaign finish this week.
  • Only Premier League form is consideredno Champions League, no domestic cups and certainly no international football!
  • We pore over hours of film to accurately grade the players on a weekly basis. All teams are covered properly and experts are sought out for advice as and when required.
  • Performing well on a consistent basis is key. Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alli, who have endured very poor patches spanning months this season, have a lot of work to do in order to set the record straight.
Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

EPL Newsletter

Premier League

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.