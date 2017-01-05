Premier League Player Rankings: Ander Herrera Rises, N'Golo Kante Falls

50. Ragnar Klavan, Liverpool

Klavan's stepped in for Joel Matip and performed with consistency. He's less error-prone than Dejan Lovren and more commanding in the air.

49. Harry Arter, AFC Bournemouth

All-action, all-energy performances are the norm with Arter. He presses and works to get the ball back and then uses it wisely. He's a manager's dream.

48. Marcos Rojo, Manchester United

Aside from one ridiculous, two-footed challenge, Rojo's been surprisingly solid since stepping into United's defensive line. It's been a shock to most.

47. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United

Ibrahimovic's current form has been stellar, but you can't forgot that two-month black hole in which he played extremely poorly. It's why he's so low here.

46. Junior Stanislas, AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe really trusts Stanislas, who has become a key player despite the likes of Max Gradel costing far more money. He's repaying that trust with goals and assists.