EPL Table: 2017 Week 20 Standings After Tuesday's Premier League Scores

Arsenal made a miraculous comeback in the Premier League against Bournemouth on Tuesday, claiming a point in a 3-3 draw after being three goals down to the Cherries.

Olivier Giroud was the hero, providing two assists and the equaliser, as home fans were stunned into silence by the France international's late effort.

In the night's other games, Swansea City claimed a needed victory at Crystal Palace as they won 2-1, and Stoke City comfortably beat Watford 2-0 at home.

Here are Tuesday's results and latest standings:

Premier League 2017: Tuesday Results Home Score Away Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City Stoke City 2-0 Watford PremierLeague.com

Latest Premier League Standings Pos Club P W D L GD Points 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 29 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 25 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 19 42 4 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 22 41 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 23 39 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 4 29 9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 -5 25 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 -6 24 11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 -8 24 12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 -9 23 13 Watford 20 6 4 10 -13 22 14 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 -12 22 15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 -7 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 -5 19 17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 -7 16 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 -18 15 19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 -22 15 20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 -27 13 PremierLeague.com

Tuesday Recap

Arsenal appeared dead and buried on their visit to the south coast, but an extraordinary second half saw Arsene Wenger's team fight back to claim a 3-3 draw.

The Cherries were in front after just 16 minutes as Charlie Daniels expertly slotted the ball past Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Wenger watched on in shock as Granit Xhaka clipped Ryan Fraser just four minutes later to concede a clumsy penalty. Callum Wilson's spot kick was unconvincing, but found the back of the net as Cech dived the wrong way.

The hosts maintained their lead until half-time, with the north London side short of ideas and inspiration.

Fraser was the Bournemouth hero once again, shortly before the hour mark. The attacker planted his shot through Cech's legs to send the home fans into rapture.

The Gunners fightback began with 20 minutes left on the clock as Alexis Sanchez stamped his quality on the proceedings.

The Chile superstar headed home as Giroud flicked the ball to the far post, and the travelling supporters were clearly enthused.

Arsenal added a second after 75 minutes through a dramatic volley from substitute Lucas Perez. The Spaniard latched on to Giroud's clever flick, and he smashed his effort into the bottom corner of the net.



Dan Gosling had a prime opportunity to wrap up the win in the final 10 minutes, but the player curled his effort wide from close. The match was immediately turned on its head as Simon Francis saw red for the hosts after dangerous play in the tackle.

The Gunners took the opportunity to push forward to punish the 10 men, and they laid siege to the Cherries goal like vultures.

Six minutes of injury time were added to the end of normal time, and Arsenal completed their comeback as Giroud latched on to a cross to find the back of the net with a positive header.

The Gunners players rushed the ball back to the centre circle as they looked for victory, but Bournemouth held on for a draw, which will feel like a defeat after a dramatic night.

In Tuesday's other games, Swansea earned a rare victory as Palace's woes continued at Selhurst Park.

Alfie Mawson gave the Swans a first-half lead, but a late goal from Wilfried Zaha appeared to have given the Eagles a share of the points.

However, substitute Angel Rangel scored the winner for the South Wales team, as new boss Paul Clement watched on.

Watford had no reply on their visit to Stoke, falling to a 2-0 defeat on their travels.

Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch provided the goals as the Potters leap up the Premier League standings.