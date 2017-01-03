Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 20 Scores, Table and Top Tuesday Scorers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Arsenal produced a superb comeback from 3-0 down to rescue a point at Bournemouth on Tuesday, but they could now be 11 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea if the Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Olivier Giroud netted a stoppage-time equaliser after Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez had given Arsenal hope following a torrid hour in which they conceded to Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

Elsewhere, Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to move off the bottom of the table and Stoke City claimed their first win in six games as they triumphed 2-0 against Watford.

Read on for a recap of the day's action, along with the updated Premier League standings and top goalscorers.

Tuesday Results Home Result Away Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City Stoke City 2-0 Watford BBC Sport

Premier League Standings # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 29 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 25 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 19 42 4 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 22 41 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 23 39 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 4 29 9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 -5 25 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 -6 24 11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 24 32 -8 24 12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 -9 23 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 -12 22 14 Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 -13 22 15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 -7 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 -5 19 17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 -7 16 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 -18 15 19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 -22 15 20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 -27 13 Sky Sports

Premier League Top Scorers # Player Club Goals 1 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 T2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 13 T2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 13 T4 Romelu Lukaku Everton 11 T4 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 11 T4 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 7 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 10 T8 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 T8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 T10 Theo Walcott Arsenal 8 BBC Sport

Tuesday Recap

Arsenal were shambolic at the Vitality Stadium in the first half, and their title hopes looked to be slipping away as they went 2-0 behind before the break.

Daniels' opener came after 16 minutes when he was found on the left by Junior Stanislas. Daniels then cut inside Hector Bellerin and swept home past Petr Cech.

Four minutes later Wilson doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot after Granit Xhaka needlessly fouled Fraser on the edge of the area.

The Cherries remained on top into the second half and deservedly went 3-0 ahead before Arsenal had even registered a shot on target, Fraser nutmegging Cech just before the hour, having out-muscled Bellerin.

Arsene Wenger's side looked dead and buried, with their top-four credentials questioned by football presenter Mark Pougatch:

It's not a question of whether Arsenal can win the league. It's whether they can finish top 4 & the ramifications for Wenger if they don't — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 3, 2017

However, Sanchez gave the Gunners hope 20 minutes from time when he headed home at the far post, and Perez's brilliant volleyed strike—his first Premier League goal—rocked the hosts further five minutes later.

Cherries captain Simon Francis was then shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Aaron Ramsey, and Giroud's clever back-header sealed an impressive comeback with just minutes remaining.

While it was an impressive point for Arsenal in the end—and a first for the club in the Premier League, per Opta—there will be huge concerns about how poor they were for the first hour:

3 - Arsenal have come back to draw a Premier League game from three goals down for the first time. Fightback. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2017

There was also late drama in Swansea's game at Palace as Angel Rangel netted an 88th-minute winner to end a four-game losing run.

Before that, it looked as though the Swans had squandered two points when Wilfried Zaha volleyed home a spectacular equaliser in the 83rd minute to cancel out Alfie Mawson's header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick just before the break.

But Rangel netted late on to secure three points for the Welsh outfit with newly appointed manager Paul Clement watching on from the stands, per Michael Emons on BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Stoke enjoyed a comfortable 90 minutes of action at the bet365 Stadium, Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scoring on either side of half-time against the Hornets to move Mark Hughes' side up into 11th.