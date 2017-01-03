Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 20 Scores, Table and Top Tuesday Scorers

Arsenal produced a superb comeback from 3-0 down to rescue a point at Bournemouth on Tuesday, but they could now be 11 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea if the Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
Olivier Giroud netted a stoppage-time equaliser after Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez had given Arsenal hope following a torrid hour in which they conceded to Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.
Elsewhere, Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to move off the bottom of the table and Stoke City claimed their first win in six games as they triumphed 2-0 against Watford.
Read on for a recap of the day's action, along with the updated Premier League standings and top goalscorers.
|Home
|Result
|Away
|Bournemouth
|3-3
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|1-2
|Swansea City
|Stoke City
|2-0
|Watford
BBC Sport
|#
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|19
|16
|1
|2
|42
|13
|29
|49
|2
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|5
|2
|48
|23
|25
|44
|3
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|41
|22
|19
|42
|4
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|5
|3
|44
|22
|22
|41
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|11
|6
|2
|37
|14
|23
|39
|6
|Manchester United
|20
|11
|6
|3
|31
|19
|12
|39
|7
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|28
|23
|5
|30
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|24
|4
|29
|9
|Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|29
|34
|-5
|25
|10
|Southampton
|20
|6
|6
|8
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|11
|Stoke City
|20
|6
|6
|8
|24
|32
|-8
|24
|12
|Burnley
|20
|7
|2
|11
|22
|31
|-9
|23
|13
|West Ham United
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|35
|-12
|22
|14
|Watford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|22
|15
|Leicester City
|20
|5
|6
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|20
|4
|7
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|17
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|4
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|37
|-18
|15
|19
|Swansea City
|20
|4
|3
|13
|23
|45
|-22
|15
|20
|Hull City
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|44
|-27
|13
Sky Sports
|#
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|14
|T2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|13
|T2
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|13
|T4
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|11
|T4
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|11
|T4
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|11
|7
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|T8
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|T8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|T10
|Theo Walcott
|Arsenal
|8
BBC Sport
Tuesday Recap
Arsenal were shambolic at the Vitality Stadium in the first half, and their title hopes looked to be slipping away as they went 2-0 behind before the break.
Daniels' opener came after 16 minutes when he was found on the left by Junior Stanislas. Daniels then cut inside Hector Bellerin and swept home past Petr Cech.
Four minutes later Wilson doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot after Granit Xhaka needlessly fouled Fraser on the edge of the area.
The Cherries remained on top into the second half and deservedly went 3-0 ahead before Arsenal had even registered a shot on target, Fraser nutmegging Cech just before the hour, having out-muscled Bellerin.
Arsene Wenger's side looked dead and buried, with their top-four credentials questioned by football presenter Mark Pougatch:
It's not a question of whether Arsenal can win the league. It's whether they can finish top 4 & the ramifications for Wenger if they don't— Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 3, 2017
However, Sanchez gave the Gunners hope 20 minutes from time when he headed home at the far post, and Perez's brilliant volleyed strike—his first Premier League goal—rocked the hosts further five minutes later.
Cherries captain Simon Francis was then shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Aaron Ramsey, and Giroud's clever back-header sealed an impressive comeback with just minutes remaining.
While it was an impressive point for Arsenal in the end—and a first for the club in the Premier League, per Opta—there will be huge concerns about how poor they were for the first hour:
3 - Arsenal have come back to draw a Premier League game from three goals down for the first time. Fightback.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2017
There was also late drama in Swansea's game at Palace as Angel Rangel netted an 88th-minute winner to end a four-game losing run.
Before that, it looked as though the Swans had squandered two points when Wilfried Zaha volleyed home a spectacular equaliser in the 83rd minute to cancel out Alfie Mawson's header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick just before the break.
But Rangel netted late on to secure three points for the Welsh outfit with newly appointed manager Paul Clement watching on from the stands, per Michael Emons on BBC Sport.
Meanwhile, Stoke enjoyed a comfortable 90 minutes of action at the bet365 Stadium, Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scoring on either side of half-time against the Hornets to move Mark Hughes' side up into 11th.