FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 16 Predictions, Pack Details, More

European football's winter break has put the brakes on almost every major league on the continent, but thankfully England's elite ensured FIFA 17 Ultimate Team fans will still have a Team of the Week update to watch out for on Wednesday.

The Premier League, Championship and English Football League clubs were among the biggest outfits in action this week, along with those teams from the Scottish Premiership, Australia's A-League and more.

Despite the lack of matches played, we still witnessed our share of star performances, with Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli dazzling with goals galore and Chelsea's Willian hitting top form at last.

Anthony Martial was also among the biggest performers as Manchester United rescued a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while Burnley striker Andre Gray notched three against Sunderland.

We've profiled this week's top performers in a bid to determine who will be elected to Team of the Week honours, with nominees receiving a shiny new set of stats to go along with it. Also included is a breakdown of the latest pack prices on offer and prediction of who we'll see in the Week 16 lineup.

All stats and ratings cited come courtesy of FUTHead.com, while predictions have been formed by the author. TOTW 16 will be announced at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Wed. Jan. 4 and enter packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on the same day.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 16 Prediction (3-4-3) Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City Denmark 81 > 84 > 85 LB Gael Clichy Manchester City France 80 > 81 CB Garth McAuley West Bromwich Albion Northern Ireland 76 > 78 CB Pontus Jansson Leeds United Sweden 76 > 78 CM Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur England 80 > 83 LM > CM Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool Netherlands 81 > 83 LM Anthony Martial Manchester United France 82 > 83 RM Willian Chelsea Brazil 84 > 86 ST Andre Gray Burnley England 75 > 80 ST Jermain Defoe Sunderland England 80 > 83 > 84 ST Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 84 > 86 > 87 Subs GK Vito Mannone Sunderland Italy 75 > 77 LB James Milner Liverpool England 81 > 84 > 85 CB Ashley Williams Everton Wales 83 > 84 RM Pawel Wszolek Queens Park Rangers Poland 74 > 75 RM Matt Phillips West Bromwich Albion Scotland 74 > 75 ST Dwight Gayle Newcastle United England 73 > 74 > 80 > 81 ST Josh Magennnis Charlton Athletic Northern Ireland 65 > 69 Reserves GK Liam Reddy Perth Glory Australia 61 > 64 RB Kieran Trippier Tottenham Hotspur England 77 > 79 CB Joshua Yorwerth Crawley Town Wales 63 > 64 CAM Jamie Walker Hearts Scotland 69 > 71 ST Olivier Giroud Arsenal France 83 > 84 FUTHead.com

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have four wins in a row after enduring a poor period of form, and a well-timed burst in scoring from Kane has encouraged the north Londoners to realise their real potential.

The England frontman recovered from a penalty miss to score Spurs' second in a 4-1 beating of Southampton last Wednesday before then bagging two goals in the more recent 4-1 drubbing of Watford on Sunday.

It's a welcome run for Kane after he went three successive Premier League games without scoring, but his recent surge has put him level with a certain other north London hero of times gone by:

Harry Kane after 💯 Premier League games: As many goals as Thierry Henry. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1rQd8S0zu — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 1, 2017

One would expect Kane to receive another upgrade on the 86-rated Team of the Week card he received back in Week 10, which promises to make him a terrifying figure if he sees much of a boost in shooting—already standing at an immense 88.

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images Martial's strike against Boro kick-started a memorable comeback.

Manchester United might have been consigned to their first home defeat against Middlesbrough in more than a decade were it not for the late heroics of star men Martial and Paul Pogba.

It was the former of that pair, Martial, who struck home a timely 85th-minute equaliser against Boro on Saturday before the winner just a minute later, although Statman Dave highlighted the Frenchman has more to his game:

Most Premier League assists for Manchester United this season:



Rooney (5)

Martial (3)

Pogba (3)

Ibrahimovic (3)

Herrera (2)#MUFC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 2, 2017

Despite being dropped from manager Jose Mourinho's XI for the following game, a 2-0 win at West Ham United on Monday, the France international can nonetheless revel in his recent game-saving exploits.

Having yet to receive a Team of the Week card this season, this week may provide the opening Martial needed to make his way into the reckoning after showing off some fine form of late. We may not see much of an improvement on his 91 pace rating, but we can expect a shooting stat of 79 to increase.

Willian, Chelsea

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images Willian's brace against Stoke put him on five goals this season.

Willian's two-goal display against Stoke City suggested he's enjoying his time playing in manager Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

The Brazilian signed off the year with a bang and ensured his progress under Conte continued as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella pointed out the wide star has made considerable improvements upon last season:

Wow Willian has equaled his goal tally for the whole of last season already... congrats. #CFC #CHESTK — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 31, 2016

That's especially significant when considering 2015-16 was perhaps Willian's best campaign at Stamford Bridge thus far, and his brace against the Potters on Saturday was evidence things are getting even better.

Two goals against Stoke hints Willian is perhaps more deserving of a better shooting rating than his current 74, while his pass rating of 80 also stands to undergo a makeover.