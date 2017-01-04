FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 16, In-Form Player Stats Revealed

Harry Kane, Andre Gray and Dele Alli highlight a Premier League-infused FIFA 17 Ultimate Team lineup after EA Sports released its latest Team of the Week nominees on Wednesday.

Also featured in the Week 16 roster are Romelu Lukaku—in the reserves—and Chelsea winger Willian, who also dazzled in the English top flight over the past week to earn their places, with EA Sports confirming the lineup in its entirety:

Each player nominated for the Team of the Week enjoys a healthy boost in their ratings, but the biggest boost belonged to Perth Glory attacker Diego Castro, who gains six points and improves from a 75 to 81 overall

Burnley striker Gray also takes his place in attack and makes an identical move as Castro, jumping up to 81 with a terrifying pace of 93.

Kane makes a small jump closer to FIFA 17's elite with his 87 rating, while Willian has matched his previous Squad Building Challenge (SBC) card with an 86 overall rating.

The Premier League, Championship and English Football League in general received more nominations than usual, as the rest of Europe is off for their winter breaks and won't resume until later in January.

It's not the first Team of the Week appearance for Kane, who was previously elected in Week 10 and added to his prolific stat pool with another upgrade in Week 16.

Meanwhile, Kane's Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Alli makes his FIFA 17 Team of the Week debut and enjoys a deserved bump up to an 83 rating.

The England international followed up a two-goal display in the 4-1 win over Sunderland last Wednesday with another brace in Sunday's 4-1 hammering of Watford and has finally earned his way into the lineup.

One of the less impressive stat jumps this week, however, belongs to Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas, who gained just a point in moving up to 87. He partners Alli and Celtic star Scott Sinclair in midfield after the Bhoys talisman dazzled in the recent 2-1 Old Firm derby win over Rangers.

Everton defender Leighton Baines highlights a three-man defence in Week 16, with Liverpool's James Milner and Kieran Trippier of Tottenham after the Toffees went unbeaten in their last three games.