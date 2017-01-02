West Ham vs. Manchester United: Score, Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United kept their strong run in the Premier League, beating West Ham United 2-0 on Monday.

Sofiane Feghouli was controversially sent off after just 15 minutes, setting up a dull first half in which the Hammers defended with all their might and United barely made any inroads.

Juan Mata broke the deadlock after the break, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the win late in the half.

As United's official Twitter account shared, manager Jose Mourinho made plenty of changes to the line-up, with Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick, Matteo Darmian and Jesse Lingard starting:

Star goalkeeper David De Gea added to his impressive United legacy:

The match had a cagey start, with both teams feeling each other out. Dimitri Payet tried his luck from a long distance, pulling his shot wide for the first chance of the match.

The Frenchman and Feghouli set up a nice combination that resulted in Payet firing wide again, and De Gea produced a nice save minutes later to deny Manuel Lanzini. The Hammers started the match well, but their momentum received a massive blow after 15 minutes in controversial fashion.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Feghouli had a heavy touch, allowing Phil Jones to go into a 50-50 challenge. The United man appeared to foul his opponent but made the most of the challenge, and referee Mike Dean inexplicably gave Feghouli a straight red.

ESPN FC's Alex Shaw couldn't believe it:

Mike Dean is a celebrity clown. And he's going to give West Ham every decision from here. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) January 2, 2017

The Red Devils immediately tried to take advantage, and when Lingard took out Michail Antonio and Dean didn't produce a card, the London Stadium grew even more frustrated.

Darren Randolph did well to deal with a series of crosses from Ander Herrera, but West Ham were under pressure, with United enjoying a huge advantage in possession. Even worse, Dean continued to infuriate the hosts, handing Payet a yellow card after the UEFA Euro 2016 standout said something to the official.

BBC 5 Live's Phil Williams shared the Hammers' frustration:

Mike Dean has the look of a man who'd enjoy telling you you could no longer order breakfast in a fast food place cos it's 1031. — Phil Williams (@PhilWilliams) January 2, 2017

Pedro Obiang and Havard Nordtveit both fired harmless shots from long range before United came agonisingly close to scoring. Antonio Valencia fired a shot straight at Randolph after a great attacking move, and Lingard's follow-up hit the post.

Ibrahimovic was the next man to go close, firing over from a tight angle, and Lanzini drew a fantastic save from De Gea after displaying some nifty footwork on the edge of the box. With time winding down, Mourinho sent several players out to warm up, as he wasn't happy with what his team had shown.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Mata came on for Darmian to start the second half, and the Spaniard got involved early with several crosses. Antonio went close with a headed effort from a great Payet delivery, but he just couldn't connect enough with the ball.

United pressed high up the pitch and had some possession close to the West Ham box, but creativity proved to be a major issue, as the last ball often fell short.

West Ham had a huge chance to take the lead, as Lanzini set up Valencia, who should have challenged De Gea more.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The goal fell on the other side of the pitch, however. Marcus Rashford went on a surging run before laying the ball off to Mata, who applied a cool finish.

Sports writer Liam Canning praised the former Chelsea man:

That is *exactly* why you have a player like Juan Mata in your squad. Comes on and scores a very important goal. King Juan. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 2, 2017

Mourinho responded by introducing Chris Smalling for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a negative substitution to protect the lead. Possession largely remained in favour of the Red Devils, and Paul Pogba rifled a shot just wide of the post.

Lanzini and Rashford stole the show in the second half, with the former weighing on the United defence and setting up several half chances. The latter fared just as well, however, with another great run resulting in a chance for Pogba, who pulled his shot.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic was largely quiet on Monday, but he added to his impressive scoring tally after 78 minutes, albeit from a clear offside position. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette wondered how the assistant missed that:

I couldn’t believe the flag didn’t go up. It looked a bus ride offside in real time #MUFC — Rob B. (@_Rob_B) January 2, 2017

Randolph did well to deny Herrera after another great move by Rashford, as United went looking for a third goal. West Ham had given up at this point, and the Red Devils cruised to the finish line.

Per United's official Twitter account, Mourinho thought fatigue played a part in Monday's match:

Manchester United's next outing will be in the FA Cup at home against Reading on Saturday, while West Ham host Manchester City.