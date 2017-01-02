EPL Results: Monday's Week 20 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United moved to within one point of the top four after second-half goals from substitute Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave them a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday. Mata came off the bench to score just after the hour mark to move United one point shy of fourth-place Arsenal, who have played one fewer game.

The Hammers were reduced to a man less after 15 minutes, when midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was shown a straight red card after a clash with United centre-back Phil Jones.

United's win came on the same day bitter rivals Liverpool dropped two precious points in the title race. Relegation candidates Sunderland held the Reds to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

The draw left Liverpool trailing leaders Chelsea by five points, having played one game more. The Blues can lay down a marker in the title race by winning at fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Here are the results from Monday's matches:

EPL Results Week 20: Monday's Scores Home Score Away Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City Everton 3-0 Southampton Manchester City 2-1 Burnley Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United PremierLeague.com

Here's what the results mean for the updated table:

Premier League Standings: Week 20 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 29 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 25 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 19 42 4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 22 40 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 23 39 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 4 29 9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 -5 24 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 -6 24 11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 -9 23 12 Watford 19 6 4 9 -11 22 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 -12 22 14 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 -7 21 15 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 -5 19 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 -6 16 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 -18 15 19 Hull City 20 3 4 13 -27 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 -23 12 PremierLeague.com

Recap

There was more than a little debate about Feghouli's red card. Some, including Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara, felt the challenge didn't merit a straight red:

What is going on with the refereeing in the premier league 😳 Mike Dean explain how that's a sending off 🤔?????? — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 2, 2017

Others, including the Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt, supported referee Mike Dean's decisive action:

I think Dean was right to show a red there. Challenge was late, high and out of control — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) January 2, 2017

It took United until the 63rd minute to make their numerical advantage count. Mata provided the telling difference in the final third, finishing smartly after fellow sub Marcus Rashford's fine work out wide.

Spanish playmaker Mata has made a habit of adding a flourish to United's play going forward. BBC Match of the Day detailed just how influential he's been in front of goal:

Juan Mata has been involved in 40 PL goals since debuting for Man Utd; second only to Wayne Rooney.#WHUMUN https://t.co/axBKYVg9mI pic.twitter.com/50aDPACVIU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2017

Ibrahimovic made sure of the points 12 minutes from time, although he appeared to be offside when reacting to a deflection off midfielder Ander Herrera.

There was an early red card in City's game with Burnley, when holding midfielder Fernandinho was dismissed. Yet the Citizens were rescued by a most unlikely hero in the form of former Arsenal left-back Gael Clichy.

The Frenchman's rasping drive broke down Burnley's resistance. It was also a rare scoring strike from Clichy, as OptaJoe pointed out:

3 - Gael Clichy has scored just his 3rd Premier League goal in 311 games (2 for Man City, 1 for Arsenal). Rarity. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

Even with the cushion of a goal and despite playing with a man less, City manager Pep Guardiola refused to go negative. In fact, he brought star striker Sergio Aguero off the bench, and the Argentinian repaid his faith with a splendid second goal.

Things got tense when Ben Mee bundled over the line with 20 minutes left. Buoyed by the goal, Burnley pressed on.

The visitors drew a fine stop from much-maligned City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in stoppage time. The Chilean denied centre-back Michael Keane to preserve three vital points.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images Bravo came up big for City when it mattered.

City's win took them back to third. It also put some distance between them and United and Spurs, both of whom are pushing hard for a place in the top four.

Yet the best news for City came when Liverpool dropped two crucial points at Sunderland. The relegation-threatened Black Cats were awarded two penalties, both of which Jermain Defoe dispatched.

His first strike moved the 34-year-old into double digits for the season. It's a feat he first achieved more than a decade ago, according to Sky Sports Statto:

Jermain Defoe reaches 10 PL goals for the 10th season, 15 years after he did so for the 1st time, for West Ham in 2001-02 pic.twitter.com/O3XIXxE9VT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 2, 2017

There was an element of controversy about Defoe's equaliser from the spot. Specifically, the awarding of a free-kick when Defoe was fouled by substitute Lucas Leiva drew Liverpool's ire.

Sadio Mane handled the Sebastian Larsson free-kick to give Defoe the chance to draw things level. However, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo agreed with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's assessment of the foul on Defoe:

Klopp right about the FK decision that preceded the late penalty. Never, ever a foul by either Lucas or Can. Defoe went down so easily. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 2, 2017

Klopp ought to be perturbed more by seeing his side fail to apply real pressure on Chelsea ahead of the leaders' trip to White Hart Lane. Now the Blues have even more incentive to win and create some genuine distance between themselves and second place.

Speaking of the title, last season's champions Leicester City began the day by scrapping to a draw with newly promoted Middlesbrough. Although they couldn't break Boro down, the Foxes showed the kind of defensive resolve that keyed last season's unforgettable title triumph.

Centre-back Robert Huth and goalkeeper Kasper Schemeichel, two pillars of the team, were outstanding. The goalless stalemate may have been an uninspiring spectacle, but the point is an invaluable one for Leicester.

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Huth was excellent during a resilient performance from the champions.

It pushed the Foxes six clear of the drop zone.

The bigger issues are at the other end of the table, though. Attention will now turn to Arsenal's bid to stay relevant as title contenders during a tricky trip to Bournemouth, before Spurs try to slow Chelsea's awesome momentum.