Manchester City vs. Burnley: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City survived a scare against Burnley during Monday's Premier League action, beating the Clarets 2-1 at home.

City dominated possession before half-time but didn't muster too many chances, and a rash challenge from Fernandinho saw the side reduced to 10 men.

Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero gave the hosts a quick two-goal lead after the break, but Ben Mee took advantage of another Claudio Bravo howler to reduce the deficit. A late rally led to nothing, however.

As the Citizens' official Twitter account shared, City dropped Aguero from the starting XI, giving Kelechi Iheanacho the chance to start:

City started the match on the front foot, with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Jesus Navas seeing much of the ball. Tom Heaton had to make his first stop just minutes into the contest, as Sterling picked out Iheanacho, who unleashed a fine shot. Heaton also blocked Sterling's follow-up.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Iheanacho went close again after eight minutes after a great run and pass from Yaya Toure, but fortunately for the visitors, Michael Keane made a crucial block at the last second.

After a good spell for Burnley, Toure tried his luck from outside the box, forcing Heaton into another diving save. Meanwhile, Goal's Sam Lee noted City manager Pep Guardiola was growing frustrated with the officiating:

Guardiola's going to get sent off at some point soon I think — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017

Guardiola turns to the 4th official and indicates that it's now six decisions that have gone against City. Think he might see red today — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017

De Bruyne blasted a wild shot well wide of goal, and Navas dropped a poor cross into the box and out of the reach of his team-mates. Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News noted City wasn't making life hard enough on the visitors:

#MCFC not exactly ripping up trees, but they are making Burnley run an awful lot, and that could be a problem for the visitors later — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) January 2, 2017

Keane headed Burnley's best chance of the half wide of the target, and Navas and Iheanacho set up another quick attack that almost saw the latter break free of the defence and take on Heaton.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Citizens needed all the help they could get to break down the Burnley defence, and Fernandinho made things even more difficult after 32 minutes with a dreadful tackle on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. The Brazilian two-footed his opponent for no reason and was given a straight red card.

According to WhoScored.com, the midfielder has been completely out of control of late:

Fernandinho: Has been sent off three times in his last six appearances for Manchester City #MCIBUR — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 2, 2017

Burnley now took control of possession, working the ball around inside the City half. Ashley Barnes missed the top corner with a strike from distance, and Heaton left his line just in time to ensure Iheanacho could not get on the end of a delightful Toure pass.

The half ended with some minor controversy, as the City players and fans were furious when Scott Arfield didn't even receive a yellow card for a terrible challenge on Bacary Sagna. Lee assumed official Lee Mason would make headlines for the second time in days after his dreadful showing in the match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough:

Lee Mason will be trending again very soon — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017

Aguero replaced Iheanacho to start the second half, and David Silva also entered the fray for Navas. The Argentinian earned a free-kick early in the half, but Jeff Hendrick made a great interception on De Bruyne's ensuing delivery.

Arfield fired an effort high of goal, and Sterling tested Heaton with a driving shot. De Bruyne was next, failing to hit the target, before the Citizens finally found the breakthrough. Clichy did it all himself, dribbling past Arfield and slotting home into the bottom corner.

Former England international Gary Lineker had to make this joke:

I know it's a Clichy but he's over the moon to give 10 man @ManCity the lead. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2017

Just four minutes later, the score was 2-0. De Bruyne set up a counter-attack, picking out Sterling. Heaton denied the former Liverpool man, but Aguero followed up and fired home from a tight angle.

Bleacher Report UK weighed in on the action:

Manchester City first half vs. Manchester City second half 🙁/😎 pic.twitter.com/ibYUl0xRTk — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 2, 2017

Aguero fired a low shot wide shortly after as City went looking for the kill. But the Clarets responded, with George Boyd aiming a free-kick just wide of the post and Bravo punching past yet another free-kick with no consequences.

It was Mee who pulled a goal back after a scuffle inside the box, and the Citizens argued Bravo was fouled before the ball crossed the line. Both Sagna and Silva were carded, but Lee thought the stopper was at fault:

It's getting harder and harder to stick up for Bravo — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017

Clichy made a last-ditch tackle to deny Andre Gray the equaliser, and Aguero set up a nice passing move with De Bruyne but just couldn't get off a shot.

Burnley threw all of their players forward in search of an equaliser, which opened up space for the counter. Arfield threatened with a low cross that Bravo dealt with, and Silva found some space inside the Clarets' box but couldn't put Heaton to work.

Aguero missed the target after another quick break, and Gray wasted another opportunity, failing to connect with a volley. Bravo redeemed himself in injury time, making a great save to deny Keane, and the Citizens weathered the storm.

City's next outing will be at West Ham United for the FA Cup on Friday, Jan. 6, while Burnley visit Sunderland.