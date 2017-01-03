Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea juggernaut will face another significant test on Wednesday, as they head to the home of rivals Tottenham Hotspur looking for a remarkable 14th win in succession.

The Blues have surged to the top of the Premier League table after taking 39 points from a possible 39, with their most recent victory, a 4-2 triumph over Stoke City, containing the attacking flair, determination and ruthlessness that champions so often exhibit.

Tottenham have settled into a groove themselves as of late, though, and they’ll return to White Hart Lane after scoring a total of eight goals in two away victories at Southampton and Watford. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will undoubtedly fancy their chances of stopping the Chelsea machine in their tracks.

Aside from what’s at stake in terms of league position, matches between these two always contain some needle. Here are the key viewing details for a contest not to be missed, the latest team news and a preview of what’s to come.

Date: Monday, January 4

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Tottenham: Pochettino will be able to welcome Kyle Walker back from suspension for the visit of the league leaders, while Jan Vertonghen, having sat out the clash with Watford, is also set to return to the XI.

Likely XI: Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Kyle Walker, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane

Chelsea: Conte left Nemanja Matic out of the XI for the 4-2 win over Stoke, although the Serb’s robustness will surely be called upon for this contest. The Italian has no other fresh injury concerns, although he faces a difficult decision over whether to start Pedro or Willian.

Likely XI: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard

Preview

Chelsea’s winning run will end at some point this season and plenty have earmarked this trip to their local rivals as the match in which their momentum may be sapped.

That opinion has been given more credence in Spurs’ last two outings, when they’ve slipped into a devastating attacking gear to beat Southampton and then Watford by a 4-1 scoreline. Kane and Alli, in particular, are in their best form of the campaign.

They’ve netted three and four goals, respectively, in those victories and they’ll be desperate to get at a Chelsea defence that did look a little shaky against the Potters. Per Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, they’ve been impressive as of late:

That's five goals in three from Dele Alli. Playing as well as he's ever done in that freed up role behind Harry Kane. Hard to stop. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) January 1, 2017

Even so, you sense all in the Spurs side will need to raise their levels again if they’re to better Chelsea.

A run of 13 wins in a competition as unforgiving as the Premier League takes some doing. Indeed, what’s been so impressive about Conte’s side is the different kind of victories they’ve managed to secure; the win over Stoke, in which they were pegged back twice, was another sign of their insatiable search for three points.

Ian Walton/Getty Images Conte has the Blues in relentless form.

“When you win a lot, there is a great danger to be satisfied,” said the Chelsea boss after the 4-2 victory, per Pitt-Brooke. “To be relaxed and to think that, in the end, we've won a lot in the past, and a draw, if we don't win, is not important.”

Per Squawka Football, if they were to make it 14 in succession they’d set a new benchmark for the Premier League:

Most consecutive Premier League wins in a single season:



Arsenal (13)

Chelsea (13)

Man Utd (11)

Man Utd (11)

Liverpool (11) pic.twitter.com/h7opdpd89d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2017

Spurs may feel as though they owe their rivals. Not only did Chelsea come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 earlier in the season, the Blues ended their title hopes late last term, scoring late to secure a 2-2 draw. The north Londoners need to turn the tables in this rivalry.

They're certainly capable, although Chelsea are so cohesive, attuned to each other and will be extremely determined to set a new divisional record. With a full-strength side to choose from, Conte’s men will sneak another narrow victory to make history.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea