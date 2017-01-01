Premier League Fixtures: Week 20 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

With Chelsea starting to open up a sizable lead atop the EPL table, Week 20 is huge for the other 19 Premier League clubs in terms of attempting to close the gap.

The Blues will face a significant challenge when they travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur, who will have an opportunity to truly get themselves in contention if they can pull off a victory over the EPL leaders.

Additionally, top squads like Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United will be in action, and they are all favored to win and potentially put pressure on Chelsea as well.

Ahead of one of the 2016-17 Premier League season's most crucial slates thus far, here is a full rundown of score predictions for Week 20 along with a closer look at the biggest match on the schedule.

2016-17 Premier League: Week 20 Schedule Date Time Home Away Score Prediction Monday, Jan. 2 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT Middlesbrough Leicester City 2-0, Leicester City Monday, Jan. 2 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT Sunderland Liverpool 3-1, Liverpool Monday, Jan. 2 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT Manchester City Burnley FC 3-0, Manchester City Monday, Jan. 2 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT Everton Southampton 1-1 Monday, Jan. 2 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT West Bromwich Albion Hull City 1-0, West Bromwich Albion Monday, Jan. 2 12:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. GMT West Ham United Manchester United 1-0, Manchester United Tuesday, Jan. 3 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT Bournemouth Arsenal 2-1, Arsenal Tuesday, Jan. 3 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT Stoke City Watford 0-0 Tuesday, Jan. 3 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT Crystal Palace Swansea City 2-1, Crystal Palace Wednesday, Jan. 4 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 3-2, Chelsea PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League Standings Position Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 29 49 2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 25 43 3 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 22 40 4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 23 39 5 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 18 39 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 10 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 2 27 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 2 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 -3 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 -5 24 11 Burnley FC 19 7 2 10 -8 23 12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 -10 22 13 Watford 19 6 4 9 -11 22 14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 -10 21 15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 -7 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 -5 18 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 -6 16 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 -18 14 19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 -25 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 -23 12 PremierLeague.com

Predicting Week 20's Marquee Match

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Spurs haven't enjoyed much success against Chelsea over the past 25 years or so, but as they continue to establish themselves as one of the EPL's top teams in 2016-17, they have a chance to make a big-time statement in Week 20.

Tottenham will host Chelsea, and they have momentum on their side after a convincing 4-1 away win over Watford on New Year's Day. Harry Kane and Dele Alli netted two goals apiece for Spurs in the victory.

According to the club's official Twitter account, Alli is feeling good about how the team has been meshing: "We've got a great team here and everyone wants to be on that pitch playing together. We know Chelsea next is a big game."

It can be argued that Chelsea are the deepest and most talented team the EPL has to offer, but Tottenham aren't far off in that regard.

Kane has proved to be an elite finisher for Spurs in recent years, and as evidenced by this tweet courtesy of OptaJoe, he finds himself on a legendary goal-scoring pace:

59 - Harry Kane has now scored 59 goals in 100 Premier League games, the same number as Thierry Henry had at this stage. Updated. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2017

While Kane seems to put himself in the right place at the right time, he can't do everything on his own, which is where midfielder Christian Eriksen comes in.

The Denmark native is among the best setup men the EPL has to offer, and per Squawka Football, no midfielder had a hand in more goals than he did in 2016:

Most Premier League goals & assists by midfielders in 2016:



Christian Eriksen (21)

Adam Lallana (21)

Dimitri Payet (21)



End product. pic.twitter.com/RyC39XerJu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2017

If Spurs are going to keep pace with Chelsea, who are second in the Premier League with 42 goals scored this season, then the combination of Kane and Eriksen must fire on all cylinders on Wednesday.

Like Tottenham, though, Chelsea are coming off an impressive win, as they defeated Stoke City 4-2 on Saturday.

While manager Antonio Conte embraced the idea of enjoying the win, he also made it clear the Blues already had their sights set on Spurs, according to Chelsea FC on Twitter:

Conte: 'It's important tonight to celebrate New Year, and then tomorrow we start to think about the game against Tottenham.' #CHESTK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 31, 2016

Although Tottenham did defeat Chelsea 5-3 two years ago on New Year's Day, they have struggled to solve the Blues otherwise.

Chelsea were victorious 2-1 in their last meeting in November, and over the past 15 times they've played each other, the Blues have seven wins, seven draws and just one defeat.

They have also been dominant this season as a whole with 16 victories, one draw and just two losses, and they currently hold a 10-point lead over Tottenham in fourth.

Willian and Diego Costa are in ideal form for the Blues right now, and no club has proved capable of slowing them down.

Tottenham will need to do precisely that in order to make themselves legitimate threats for the league title, but the Blues will continue to roll just as they have all season long.

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Tottenham Hotspur 2

