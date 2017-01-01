Premier League Table: Final Week 19 2016 Standings, Results and Week 20 Fixtures

The Premier League wrapped up Matchday 19 with two fixtures on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Vicarage Road to face off with Watford to kick off the day's action, and Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace to bring the week to a close.

With Chelsea and Liverpool having already won this matchday, it was important for both Tottenham and Arsenal to pick up three points and not lose any ground in the league title race. Palace, meanwhile, were looking for at least a draw to create a little more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Below is a look at Sunday's results and the Premier League table as well as Matchday 20's list of fixtures.

Matchday 19 Results

Date Home Result Away Dec. 30 Hull City 2-2 Everton Dec. 31 Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Dec. 31 Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City Dec. 31 Leicester City 1-0 West Ham Dec. 31 Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough Dec. 31 Southampton 1-2 West Brom Dec. 31 Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth Dec. 31 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Jan. 1 Watford 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur Jan. 1 Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace Source: ESPN FC

Premier League Table

Matchday 19 Pos. Club P W D L GD Points 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 +29 49 2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 +25 43 3 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 +22 40 4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 +23 39 5 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 +18 39 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 +10 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 +2 27 8 West Brom 19 7 5 7 +2 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 -3 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 -5 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 -8 23 12 West Ham 19 6 4 9 -10 22 13 Watford 19 6 4 9 -11 22 14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 -10 21 15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 -7 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 -5 18 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 -6 16 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 -18 14 19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 -25 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 -23 12 Source: ESPN FC

Matchday 20 Fixtures

Date Time (ET) Time (GMT Home Away Jan. 2 7:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Middlesbrough Leicester City Jan. 2 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Everton Southampton Jan. 2 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Manchester City Burnley Jan. 2 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Sunderland Liverpool Jan. 2 10 a.m. 3 p.m. West Brom Hull City Jan. 2 12:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m. West Ham Manchester United Jan. 3 2:45 p.m. 7:45 p.m. Bournemouth Arsenal Jan. 3 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Crystal Palace Swansea City Jan. 3 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Stoke City Watford Jan. 4 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Source: ESPN FC

Sunday Recap

On the strength of three first-half goals, Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 win over Watford on Sunday.

Harry Kane played a starring role, scoring twice in the opening 33 minutes and assisting on Dele Alli's goal in the 46th minute.

Squawka Football shared the 23-year-old's attacking record in his first 100 Premier League games:

Harry Kane's Premier League career by numbers:



100 games

341 shots

100 chances created

59 goals

7 assists



Incredible record. pic.twitter.com/WNML4tgofr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2017

Alli put Tottenham up 3-0 in the 41st minute after completing his brace in the second half. Younes Kaboul ruined Hugo Lloris' clean sheet with a goal in the first minute of injury time.

Spurs remain a title contender despite sitting 10 points off Chelsea. They can trim that deficit with a win over the Blues on Wednesday.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino knows he and his team will have the support of those around them in the table in that match, per ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick:

Maybe we will feel how Leicester felt last season—all the teams with them, against us! Chelsea arrive in very good shape but we are too after the last few games. It will be a very tough game but it's a great opportunity for us to stop them, try to reduce the gap. It's important for the Premier League for us to win, to try to stop them. In the end our challenge is to be in the top four.

Since it's only January, it would be premature to say Tottenham's title hopes rest on the Chelsea match. Falling 11 or 13 points behind the leaders would put them in a deep hole, though.

Spurs' north London neighbors, Arsenal, maintained their one-point advantage in the table with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

It may only be the first day of the new year, but Olivier Giroud provided an early favorite for best goal of 2017 with his 17th-minute opener. The Frenchman acrobatically reached his left leg back to connect with Alexis Sanchez's cross to score off the crossbar.

The opener resembled Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion goal against Sunderland on Boxing Day. NBC Sports Soccer compared the two:

We've been spoiled with two wonder goals in the last six days #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/xYQzc6A3gX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2017

"It's in my top five goals," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said of Giroud's effort, per the club's official Twitter account. "You remember goals like [Dennis] Bergkamp at Leicester and Newcastle, [Thierry] Henry at Real Madrid, against Liverpool."

Alex Iwobi scored in the 56th minute to provide insurance for the Gunners.

It was a deserved victory for Arsenal, who finished with 64 percent possession and outshot Crystal Palace 22-7.

The loss continues Sam Allardyce's abysmal record in his team's fixtures away to Arsenal. Over the years, he has collected nine defeats and three draws at Highbury and Emirates Stadium, according to OptaJoe.

Palace have one draw and one defeat after Allardyce succeeded Alan Pardew as manager. They should collect their first win under Allardyce in their next match when they host Swansea City.

While Crystal Palace are hovering near the bottom three, it should be only a matter of time before Allardyce steers them to safety.

For Wenger, he'll hope to keep his club's title push alive through what could be a critical group of fixtures ahead. Arsenal have winnable matches against Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley and Watford before they travel to Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4.

Depending on how they navigate that initial four-game stretch, the Gunners' clash with Chelsea could either reaffirm their status as contenders or be the beginning of the end in their quest for the top spot.