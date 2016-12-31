EPL Table: 2016 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 19 Matches

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 straight wins on Saturday, beating Stoke City in Week 19, while Manchester United completed a late comeback to beat Middlesbrough.

The Red Devils' great form appeared to be coming to an end at the hands of Boro―and official Lee Mason―but Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba turned the dire situation around in a manner of minutes.

Willian scored twice for the Blues, who momentarily extended their lead at the top of the standings. Liverpool and Manchester City will face off later on Saturday.

Here's a look at Week 19's results:

Premier League Week 19 Results Hull 2-2 Everton Leicester 1-0 West Ham Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Chelsea 4-2 Stoke Liverpool vs. Manchester City WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 +29 49 2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 +24 40 3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 +19 39 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 +20 37 5 Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33 13 +20 36 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 +10 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 +2 27 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 +2 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 -3 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 -5 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 -8 23 12 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 -8 22 13 West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 -10 22 14 Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 -10 21 15 Leicester 19 5 5 9 24 31 -7 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 -5 18 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 -4 16 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 -18 14 19 Hull 19 3 4 12 16 41 -25 13 20 Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 -23 12 WhoScored.com

Recap

Mason, the official in charge of United's clash with Middlesbrough, had a nightmare outing on Saturday, and it almost cost the Red Devils.

The referee turned down two strong penalty appeals for fouls on Marcus Rashford and Martial, but the anger of the fans and United players reached its peak when he disallowed a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal, even though the ball had seemingly already crossed the goal line when he made contact with Victor Valdes.

Eurosport UK weighed in on Mason's situation after the incident:

Odds of Lee Mason making it into 2017: 1000-1. pic.twitter.com/CglvRSzMRX — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 31, 2016

To make matters worse, Boro barely crossed midfield but scored their only goal of the match through Grant Leadbitter, and for the longest time, the Red Devils were unable to hit back.

But standout Martial found an equaliser with five minutes left to play, and record signing Pogba scored a huge goal shortly after, ensuring United finish the year on a high note.

Those writing manager Jose Mourinho's troops off were forced to backtrack just minutes later:

Delete your account 🙈 https://t.co/YeHGiGDrDv — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 31, 2016

In London, Chelsea also enjoyed a rollercoaster of a match, beating Stoke City 4-2. Gary Cahill gave the hosts the lead late in the first half, and the Blues appeared to be on their way to another routine victory.

But the Potters came out of half-time firing, and Bruno Martins Indi tied things up almost immediately. In the span of minutes, Willian struck either side of a Peter Crouch equaliser, while Diego Costa added a late strike of his own to secure the win.

The result means Blues manager Antonio Conte has now guided his team to 13 straight wins:

The man knows how to celebrate. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wdvfXByajY — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 31, 2016

Per the Premier League's official Twitter account, Cahill said spirits are high in the team:

Chelsea goalscorer Gary Cahill: "We’ve got this feeling at the minute where we never feel like we’re going to get beat" #CHESTK pic.twitter.com/UxxM2a2c8L — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2016

With Liverpool and City facing each other later on Saturday, the Blues will increase their lead over at least one of their main title rivals.

Southampton suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home against West Bromwich Albion, with Hal Robson-Kanu bagging the winner early in the second half and Saints' star defender Virgil van Dijk getting sent off late in the contest.

Swansea City's crisis continued with a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth, and Burnley cruised to a 4-1 win over Sunderland. Champions Leicester City grabbed a much-needed win over West Ham United, courtesy of a goal from Islam Slimani.