Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League Game

Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Saturday in the final Premier League fixture of 2016.

The game sees Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and visiting counterpart Pep Guardiola lock horns again, the pair having faced each other in Germany when in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Manchester City have failed to win in any of their last 14 visits to Anfield, while Liverpool have yet to lose at home this season.

The game gets under way at 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET). Join Bleacher Report for blog updates 15 minutes prior to kick-off.