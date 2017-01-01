Liverpool Determined to Be the Annoying Itch That Chelsea Can't Shake off

ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL—Liverpool ended 2016 in style with a superb 1-0 victory over title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on New Year's Eve.

Georginio Wijnaldum's goal after eight minutes proved the match-winner for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Dutch midfielder producing an Alan Shearer-esque header to power home Adam Lallana's superb cross from the left.

It was Wijnaldum's second goal for the club after arriving from Newcastle United in the summer—his first having been a late tap-in from close range against Watford in a 6-1 win, and this was of much greater significance and skill.

Liverpool defended resolutely and held on for the three points to give themselves their best points total at the halfway mark of the season in the Premier League era—eclipsing the 42 earned under Rafael Benitez's leadership in 2008/09 by one point.

That season Liverpool went on to finish second and with Chelsea having made it 13 consecutive wins earlier in the day, second is where Liverpool look most likely to finish come May—having moved four points clear of City with this victory.

Klopp vs. Guardiola

In a league dominated by managerial heavyweights, this was one of the big matchups, with Klopp going head-to-head with Pep Guardiola in the Premier League for the first time.

Klopp's side produced a performance befitting of their manager, while City struggled to produce anything resembling a Guardiola side with the visitors struggling to make any chances in the first half—their first shot on target arrived early in the second half.

City improved in the second half, mostly due to David Silva taking a more central role behind the returning Sergio Aguero, but Liverpool's defence held strong, with James Milner expertly dealing with Raheem Sterling out wide.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images Guardiola's side struggled for any chances.

Guardiola deployed Sterling in a very wide role, where the Englishman remained even when City were defending, but Milner used his experience to keep the former Liverpool man out of the game, much to Anfield's delight.

Pre-match, Guardiola had praised Klopp, saying: "Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch."

Klopp made one change to his lineup from the team that beat Stoke City, moving Lallana into the front three and bringing in Emre Can for Divock Origi—with Roberto Firmino moving back to the No. 9 role. It worked to good effect, with Lallana providing the assist from the left and Firmino's work rate proving vital.

The Brazilian won headers against Nicolas Otamendi, tracked back into midfield to win the ball and pulled out the tricks to run rings around Sterling by the corner flag. Klopp's decision to play Firmino in a central role was a key tactical battle won.

At times some of Firmino's passes were misplaced, but this was true of the whole Liverpool team, something Klopp noted after the match was due to the intensity of the game with such quick play in compact spaces.

Title Race

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images Klopp got the better of Guardiola at Anfield.

This win for Liverpool had all the hallmarks of a Klopp team and leaves them in a strong position going into 2017, whereas City's run of having not won at Anfield since 2003 continued.

Liverpool face Sunderland in less than 48 hours' time, with January then bringing big games with a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton, plus a trip to Old Trafford, with the month ending with the visit of Chelsea on January 31.

Klopp joked following the match that while Chelsea's 13-match winning run is impressive, he pointed out that despite that they still have a team chasing them down.

"They won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is still one team only six points behind?" he joked.

That one team, who themselves have won four games in a row, would usually be sitting top of the table with this many points at the halfway stage.

Should Chelsea draw and even lose a game before they arrive at Anfield, it will be a game between the two sides as important as the matchup late on in the 2013/14 season when Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners to leave Liverpool's title hopes in tatters. Revenge would be sweet.

For now, Liverpool fans will rejoice the end of what has been a year of superb progress for the Reds and exciting times under Klopp.

While City captain Vincent Kompany was in with the traveling fans, he was left watching Liverpool celebrate yet another memorable win over Man City at Anfield.

Happy New Year, Reds!

