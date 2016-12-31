Premier League Results Week 19: Saturday's 2016 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Chelsea temporarily extended their lead at the Premier League summit to nine points on Saturday after a 4-2 win over Stoke City. The result saw the Blues clinch their 13th consecutive victory in the competition.
Diego Costa made a successful return from suspension and improved his record as the Premier League's top scorer after collecting his 14th goal of the season with a late addition, and Eden Hazard notched his 10th goal of the campaign.
Elsewhere, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored twice in two minutes to pull Manchester United from the brink of defeat and complete a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while Andre Gray's hat-trick led Burnley to a 4-1 win over Sunderland.
Jermain Defoe scored a consolatory strike at Turf Moor to bring his tally up to nine for the season, while Islam Slimani scored his first goal in more than a month as Leicester City beat West Ham United 1-0.
Read on for a recap of Saturday's New Year's Eve results, a breakdown of the Premier League's current top scorers and a look at the updated top-flight standings.
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Burnley
|4-1
|Sunderland
|Chelsea
|4-2
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|1-0
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|2-1
|Middlesbrough
|Southampton
|1-2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Swansea City
|0-3
|Bournemouth
|Liverpool
|5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET
|Manchester City
BBC Sport
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|19
|16
|1
|2
|42
|13
|+29
|49
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|12
|4
|2
|45
|21
|+24
|40
|3
|Manchester City
|18
|12
|3
|3
|39
|20
|+19
|39
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|11
|4
|3
|39
|19
|+20
|37
|5
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|6
|2
|33
|13
|+20
|36
|6
|Manchester United
|19
|10
|6
|3
|29
|19
|+10
|36
|7
|Everton
|19
|7
|6
|6
|25
|23
|+2
|27
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|7
|5
|7
|25
|23
|+2
|26
|9
|Southampton
|19
|6
|6
|7
|19
|22
|-3
|24
|10
|Bournemouth
|19
|7
|3
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|24
|11
|Burnley
|19
|7
|2
|10
|21
|29
|-8
|23
|12
|Watford
|18
|6
|4
|8
|22
|30
|-8
|22
|13
|West Ham
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|33
|-10
|22
|14
|Stoke
|19
|5
|6
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|21
|15
|Leicester
|19
|5
|5
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|20
|16
|Middlesbrough
|19
|4
|6
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|18
|17
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|4
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|19
|4
|2
|13
|17
|35
|-18
|14
|19
|Hull
|19
|3
|4
|12
|16
|41
|-25
|13
|20
|Swansea
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|44
|-23
|12
Sky Sports
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|14
|2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|12
|4
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|10
|5
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|10
|6
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|9
|8
|Christian Benteke
|Crystal Palace
|8
|9
|Theo Walcott
|Arsenal
|8
|10
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|8
WhoScored.com
Cunning Costa Continues His Charge
Brace-scorer Willian was the star of the show during Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Stoke, but Costa's fine run of form continued after the Spain international contributed a crucial fourth goal at Stamford Bridge.
The result looked touch-and-go as Chelsea led 3-2 entering the final minutes, but Costa bulldozed his way to a physical finish inside the box, and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker couldn't help but pay tribute to the forward:
Magnificent finish by Costa ensures Chelsea's 13th consecutive PL win, equalling Arsenal's record in a single season.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 31, 2016
That strike gave Costa his second goal in two outings and brought his record to seven goals and three assists in his last nine games, earning yet more applause from former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair:
Diego Costa is 'flying' in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/bmXSpwQncx— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 31, 2016
The 28-year-old now sits two goals clear at the perch of the Premier League's top-scorer standings and has unearthed some daylight between him, Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who both have 12 goals.
The Golden Boot charge is truly running in fine fashion for Costa, and you get the sense that as long as Chelsea continue to provide the chances, their evergreen frontman will continue to tuck them away.
Red Devils Revival
For 30 minutes, it looked as though Middlesbrough were on the brink of securing their first Premier League win at Old Trafford since 2004 on Saturday, but goals from Martial and Pogba dashed any dreams of an upset.
The Red Devils showed all the grit and lasting power of a team that club icon Sir Alex Ferguson himself might have crafted, and the late additions to the scoreline ensured United's fine run continued, per the Premier League:
FULL-TIME Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough. Quick-fire goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba make it 5 #PL wins in a row for United #MUNMID pic.twitter.com/qHnMznVorU— Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2016
Martial now has two goals to his name this league season, while Pogba is on a slightly more impressive four for the campaign, and there is a sense at Old Trafford that certain stars are beginning to finally find their feet.
Pogba in particular had come in for some criticism following his £89 million move back to United over the summer, although football writer Liam Canning praised the Frenchman for his displays in key moments:
No one can be in a position to criticise Pogba. Has been exceptional in the past few months and proved he's a man for the important moments.— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 31, 2016
United now sit level with Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place and are just three points away from third-place rivals Manchester City ahead of their match with Liverpool, with Saturday's revival stoking the flames of passion at Old Trafford once more.