Premier League Results Week 19: Saturday's 2016 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Chelsea temporarily extended their lead at the Premier League summit to nine points on Saturday after a 4-2 win over Stoke City. The result saw the Blues clinch their 13th consecutive victory in the competition.

Diego Costa made a successful return from suspension and improved his record as the Premier League's top scorer after collecting his 14th goal of the season with a late addition, and Eden Hazard notched his 10th goal of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored twice in two minutes to pull Manchester United from the brink of defeat and complete a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while Andre Gray's hat-trick led Burnley to a 4-1 win over Sunderland.

Jermain Defoe scored a consolatory strike at Turf Moor to bring his tally up to nine for the season, while Islam Slimani scored his first goal in more than a month as Leicester City beat West Ham United 1-0.

Read on for a recap of Saturday's New Year's Eve results, a breakdown of the Premier League's current top scorers and a look at the updated top-flight standings.

2016-17 Premier League: Week 19 Results Home Score Away Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth Liverpool 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Manchester City BBC Sport

2016-17 Premier League Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 +29 49 2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 +24 40 3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 +19 39 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 +20 37 5 Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33 13 +20 36 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 +10 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 +2 27 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 +2 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 -3 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 -5 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 -8 23 12 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 -8 22 13 West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 -10 22 14 Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 -10 21 15 Leicester 19 5 5 9 24 31 -7 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 -5 18 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 -4 16 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 -18 14 19 Hull 19 3 4 12 16 41 -25 13 20 Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 -23 12 Sky Sports

2016-17 Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 12 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 12 4 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 10 5 Romelu Lukaku Everton 10 6 Eden Hazard Chelsea 10 7 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 9 8 Christian Benteke Crystal Palace 8 9 Theo Walcott Arsenal 8 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 8 WhoScored.com

Cunning Costa Continues His Charge

Brace-scorer Willian was the star of the show during Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Stoke, but Costa's fine run of form continued after the Spain international contributed a crucial fourth goal at Stamford Bridge.

The result looked touch-and-go as Chelsea led 3-2 entering the final minutes, but Costa bulldozed his way to a physical finish inside the box, and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker couldn't help but pay tribute to the forward:

Magnificent finish by Costa ensures Chelsea's 13th consecutive PL win, equalling Arsenal's record in a single season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 31, 2016

That strike gave Costa his second goal in two outings and brought his record to seven goals and three assists in his last nine games, earning yet more applause from former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair:

Diego Costa is 'flying' in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/bmXSpwQncx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 31, 2016

The 28-year-old now sits two goals clear at the perch of the Premier League's top-scorer standings and has unearthed some daylight between him, Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who both have 12 goals.

The Golden Boot charge is truly running in fine fashion for Costa, and you get the sense that as long as Chelsea continue to provide the chances, their evergreen frontman will continue to tuck them away.

Red Devils Revival

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images United scored in the 85th and 86th minutes to complete a 2-1 turnaround.

For 30 minutes, it looked as though Middlesbrough were on the brink of securing their first Premier League win at Old Trafford since 2004 on Saturday, but goals from Martial and Pogba dashed any dreams of an upset.

The Red Devils showed all the grit and lasting power of a team that club icon Sir Alex Ferguson himself might have crafted, and the late additions to the scoreline ensured United's fine run continued, per the Premier League:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough. Quick-fire goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba make it 5 #PL wins in a row for United #MUNMID pic.twitter.com/qHnMznVorU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2016

Martial now has two goals to his name this league season, while Pogba is on a slightly more impressive four for the campaign, and there is a sense at Old Trafford that certain stars are beginning to finally find their feet.

Pogba in particular had come in for some criticism following his £89 million move back to United over the summer, although football writer Liam Canning praised the Frenchman for his displays in key moments:

No one can be in a position to criticise Pogba. Has been exceptional in the past few months and proved he's a man for the important moments. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 31, 2016

United now sit level with Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place and are just three points away from third-place rivals Manchester City ahead of their match with Liverpool, with Saturday's revival stoking the flames of passion at Old Trafford once more.