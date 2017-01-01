Manchester City vs. Burnley: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester City will attempt an assault on the Premier League summit when they play host to Burnley on Monday, with manager Sean Dyche's side looking to secure revenge for November's 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

A Sergio Aguero brace secured a comeback win for the Citizens in foreign territory just five weeks ago, and manager Pep Guardiola's side will be eager to secure a more convincing result on home turf this time around.

Burnley travel to face a City side that's won its last two home fixtures in succession and has lost just once at the Etihad Stadium in Premier League competition this season.

The Clarets, on the other hand, have defeated City just once in their Premier League history and are yet to win away from home in the competition this term, spelling out poor omens ahead of their New Year's clash.

Read on for the latest ream of news of Monday's encounter, complete with live-stream information and a preview of the top-flight meeting.

Date: Monday, January 2

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: CNBC (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Burnley: Form Guide Manchester City Burnley Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Hull City 0-3 Manchester City Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley Manchester City 2-0 Watford West Ham United 1-0 Burnley Soccerway

Team News

Injuries are relatively few and far between at Manchester City as things stand, but it's the quality and prominence of said absentees that look to be affecting the side worst of all.

Summer signing Ilkay Gundogan still looks set to miss the rest of the season with a knee cruciate injury, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson, but the German gave his followers an update on his post-surgery progress after Christmas:

Always there for me ... 🙏👪😉 #ThanksMom #ThanksDad #FamilyTime #RoadToRecovery A photo posted by Ilkay Gündogan (@ilkayguendogan) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:20am PST

The other big miss for the Citizens is centre-back Vincent Kompany, who remains sidelined with a knee injury and is still facing a wait before he can make his way back into Guardiola's selection plans.

Liverpool writer Dave O'Connell confirmed prior to Saturday's meeting at Anfield that Kompany would miss the tie, while winger Leroy Sane was also kept on the sidelines:

Guardiola has confirmed that Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are ruled out of the game at Anfield. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 30, 2016

It seems unlikely Guardiola will rush Kompany back into his plans lest he risk another setback, meaning John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are almost certain to keep their places in central defence.

Burnley are fortunate to be without any major injury concerns after Dean Marney made his return to the starting XI in Saturday's clash against Sunderland, leaving Dyche with a full selection coming to the Etihad.

Preview

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images Aguero reutrned from suspension on Saturday.

City's 2-1 win away at Burnley in November was a more closely run contest than Guardiola might have anticipated, and the manager was pleased to welcome striker Aguero back into his ranks on Saturday.

The Argentinian was absent for four matches after being sent off against Chelsea in December, and ESPN's Richard Jolly illustrated the impact Aguero has when present in the Citizens lineup:

Man City with Aguero this season: 2 points per PL game. Without him: 2.5 on average. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 31, 2016

Burnley have been almost non-existent away from home, however, and although Match of the Day illustrated their home form as being strong, the Clarets have claimed just one point outside of Turf Moor:

Fortress Turf Moor 🙌



Burnley have scored in eight of their last nine top-flight home games and won 19 of their 20 points at home.#MOTD pic.twitter.com/nt4TmmLwCJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 27, 2016

The promoted party will need to muster all their might if they're to stand a chance of toppling title-challenging City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday in what would be their first away win of the season.

Meanwhile, City are looking to avoid what would be only their second home league defeat of the 2016-17 campaign and can afford to be confident with Aguero back among their order.