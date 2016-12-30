EPL Table: Friday's Week 19 Results, Scores and 2016 Premier League Standings

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Hull City and Everton kicked off Week 19 of the Premier League on Friday with an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Michael Dawson gave the Tigers an early lead, but a comical own goal from goalkeeper David Marshall tied things up. After the break, Robert Snodgrass and Ross Barkley put the final score on the board.

Week 19's marquee match will be Saturday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, while Chelsea host Stoke City, Manchester United face Middlesbrough and Arsenal host Crystal Palace.

Here's a look at the latest Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 +27 46 2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 +24 40 3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 +19 39 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 +20 37 5 Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33 13 +20 36 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 +9 33 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 +2 27 8 Southampton 18 6 6 6 18 20 -2 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 +1 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 -8 22 11 West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 -9 22 12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 -8 21 13 Stoke 18 5 6 7 20 28 -8 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 -11 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 -4 18 16 Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 -8 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 -4 16 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15 14 19 Hull 19 3 4 12 16 41 -25 13 20 Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 -20 12 WhoScored.com

Recap

Hull and Everton served up an entertaining start to Week 19, playing out a 2-2 draw at KC Stadium.

It took Dawson just six minutes to open the score, as Everton played a corner horribly wrong, and the defender smashed home from close range.

The Hull Daily Mail's Philip Buckingham thought it wouldn't be the last goal he'd see on Friday:

Get the impression there will be more goals in this. Neither defence entirely comfortable. — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) December 30, 2016

The Toffees were far from their best, and Hull took full advantage early on, mustering several chances. Everton had their opportunities as well, however, with Barkley finding Seamus Coleman, who hit the post with a header.

Marshall got away with two major mistakes in the first half, but he and his team-mates appeared to be on their way to a half-time lead. But just before half-time, the stopper comically turned a corner in to his own net, handing Everton the equaliser on a plate.

Squawka News couldn't believe it:

David Marshall with a quite spectacular own goal, making it 1-1 between Hull & Everton.



What was he doing!? pic.twitter.com/JhTp13FYys — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 30, 2016

Marshall somewhat made up for his mistake by parrying a Romelu Lukaku effort on to the cross bar, and Snodgrass sent a warning shot Everton's way by hitting the post with a free-kick. The Toffees gave the 28-year-old another chance, and this time, Snodgrass didn't fail, beating Joel Robles after 65 minutes.

But Barkley gave the visitors a―somewhat undeserved―point by powering home a late header after a fine cross from Leighton Baines. NBC Soccer's Roger Bennett thought it wasn't the Toffees' greatest showing:

An Everton performance as easy to watch as Manchester By The Sea. Wishing club, and all Blues, Happy New Year and a 2017 filled with Glory — roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 30, 2016

The draw leaves Everton in seventh place in the standings, six points behind the top six, who will all feature later in Week 16. Hull remain 19th and are in desperate need of a positive run of results.

Week 19's top clash will feature Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday, with both teams aiming to keep pace in the title range. The two chase Chelsea in the standings and have won their last three Premier League contests.

Getty Images/Getty Images

Per Sam Williams of Liverpool's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp wouldn't be shocked if City boss Pep Guardiola decided to change things up:

Bayern changed their style of play against us a few times, not always, but a few times. A clear philosophy does not mean that you stick to it in every moment. If you have to adapt to your opponent, then that is what we all do. ... The style of the game isn’t everything. It is kind of important but in the end you only want to get your players looking forward with the ball. How you do it is not important.

League leaders Chelsea are expected to cruise to another easy win when they host Stoke, while Manchester United will try to continue their fine run against Middlesbrough. Arsenal will face a slumping Crystal Palace side, and Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford.