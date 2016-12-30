EPL Results Week 19: Friday's 2016 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

EPL Results Week 19: Friday's 2016 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table
Matchday 19 of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign kicked off Friday with Everton traveling to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City.

Hull entered the fixture hoping to climb out of the bottom spot in the league table, and a win would put them into 18th, a point behind Crystal Palace. Everton, meanwhile, were looking to close the gap on Manchester United and inch toward European qualification.

Below is a recap of Friday's clash and an updated look at the Premier League table.

Matchday 19 Results

Matchday 19 Results—Friday, Dec. 30
Date Home Result Away
Dec. 30 Hull City 2-2 Everton
Dec. 31 Burnley - Sunderland
Dec. 31 Chelsea - Stoke City
Dec. 31 Leicester City - West Ham
Dec. 31 Manchester United - Middlesbrough
Dec. 31 Southampton - West Brom
Dec. 31 Swansea City - Bournemouth
Dec. 31 Liverpool - Manchester City
Jan. 1 Watford - Tottenham Hotspur
Jan. 1 Arsenal - Crystal Palace

Source: ESPN FC

     

Matchday 19 Goal Scorers

Friday, Dec. 30
Player Club Goals
Ross Barkley Everton 1
Michael Dawson Hull City 1
Robert Snodgrass Hull City 1

Source: ESPN FC

     

League Table

Matchday 19
Pos. Club P W D L GD Points
1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 +27 46
2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 +24 40
3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 +19 39
4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 +20 36
6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 +9 33
7 Everton 19 7 6 6 +2 27
8 Southampton 18 6 6 6 -2 24
9 West Brom 18 6 5 7 +1 23
10 Watford 18 6 4 8 -8 22
11 West Ham 18 6 4 8 -9 22
12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 -8 21
13 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 -8 21
14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 -11 20
15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 -4 18
16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 -8 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 -4 16
18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 -15 14
19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 -25 13
20 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 -20 12

Source: ESPN FC

     

Friday Recap 

Hull manager Mike Phelan was a little over six minutes away from seeing his club secure three critical points. Then, Ross Barkley delivered an equalizer for Everton in the 84th minute, and the match ended 2-2.

NBC Sports Soccer shared a replay of Barkley's goal:

The match had begun brightly for Hull. Michael Dawson put them ahead 1-0 in the sixth minute. Curtis Davies did a great job of heading Robert Snodgrass' corner into the path of Dawson, who ran in at the far post and finished with a right-footed volley.

According to the Liverpool Echo's Phil Kirkbride, it's the 11th time Everton have conceded first in the league this season.

Hull's lead lasted until the first minute of first-half injury time. David Marshall failed to properly clear a corner kick and instead knocked the ball into his own net.

Snodgrass broke the deadlock with a free kick in the 65th minute that curled inside the top left corner. Joel Robles got a hand to the ball but couldn't make the save.

OptaJoe shared how important Snodgrass has been for the Tigers this campaign:

The good news for Hull is that Friday's draw ends their three-match losing streak in the Premier League. The bad news is that they remain without a league win since Nov. 6. They're also still three points behind Palace, who have yet to play in Matchday 19.

Phelan remained optimistic in his interview with Sky Sports (via the Independent) despite Hull surrendering Barkley's late goal:

It was a battling performance. I'm pleased with the players, they've come through another tough, difficult game and they've shown terrific spirit.

Credit to all the players at this football club—they're all putting a real shift in. They're training hard, they're listening and they're learning.

They've got everything to look forward to, which is to progress up this league, and we've got a real battle on our hands in the second half of the season, but I think we're up for it.

Looking ahead, Hull are about to embark on a brutal stretch of fixtures that includes Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool over the next month-and-a-half. Their standing in the league table is unlikely to improve through February.

Although Everton showed mental strength to come back twice from one-goal deficits, it wasn't a great performance from the Toffees. They squandered an opportunity to earn an away win against a club that entered Friday with the second-worst home record in the league.

On Twitter, manager Ronald Koeman took positives and negatives away from the result:

Everton have tricky fixtures against Southampton and Manchester City at Goodison Park to begin the new year. Taking four points from the two matches would be a great way for the club to kick off 2017.

