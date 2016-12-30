Cristiano Ronaldo Comments on Goals After 'Dream Year'

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to 2017 after the "dream year" that was 2016, and the Portugal international has high hopes for a similar trophy haul in the near future.

Ronaldo spoke to Realmadrid TV on Friday, thanking the fans for attending an open training session and discussing the past year:

We’d like to thank the fans who are always there and always believe in us. Thank you very much for coming to training today.



It has been a dream year, both for Real Madrid and for the national team; An unforgettable year at an individual and collective level. I'm very happy. I hope 2017 will be as good and full of trophies and enjoyment.

The 31-year-old played a big part in both Real's run to the UEFA Champions League title and Portugal's UEFA Euro 2016 campaign, although he suffered an injury early in the final of the latter. He won his fourth Ballon d'Or title earlier this month, beating rival Lionel Messi by a significant margin.

This season, Los Blancos lead the Catalans by three points in La Liga, and Real still have a match in hand. After a slow start to the campaign, Ronaldo has caught fire of late, and he trails behind Messi and Luis Suarez by just two goals in the top scorer's race.

It was a fantastic year for the forward, who still ranks among the best players in the world. Per Sky Sports, his agent Jorge Mendes said clubs from the Far East are willing to pay absurd amounts of money to bring the former Manchester United star to China:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been subject of a £256.6m bid and offered £85m a year. Full story: https://t.co/YguUXbcrLj https://t.co/JlaF1MNpCR — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) December 29, 2016

Ronaldo isn't expected to leave the Spanish capital anytime soon, however. He remains one of the club's most pivotal players and a key component of a team that is once again expected to compete for every major trophy in 2017.

Real's Champions League campaign has gone far from perfect so far, as they finished second in their group behind Borussia Dortmund, but a tie against Napoli should still favour the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos haven't won a La Liga title since the 2011-12 campaign, and that too will be a major goal for Ronaldo and his team-mates in 2017.