Chelsea vs. Stoke City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea will be vying for a 13th win in a row in the Premier League when they host Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve. The Blues will also be keen to stretch their six-point lead at the top ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester City later in the day, a meeting of second against third.

Chelsea's chances of earning three more points are boosted by the return of two key figures, striker Diego Costa and midfield destroyer N'Golo Kante. Meanwhile, more than one former player has called for Stoke boss Mark Hughes to hand mercurial forward Bojan Krkic a rare start.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, read on for the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Saturday, December 31

Time: 3 p.m./10 a.m

TV: Sky Sports 1 (Soccer Saturday Updates)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App.

The big news for Chelsea is Costa and Kante returning from suspension, per Goal. Costa is the most feared marksman in England's top flight, having already scored 13 goals this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Costa is a deadly finisher who never gives defenders a rest with his perceptive movement and aggression, and he'll pose all sorts of problems for a plodding Stoke back four.

Centre-back Ryan Shawcross captains the team, but he was guilty of more than one blunder during the recent 4-1 defeat at Liverpool. Shawcross will have to be more switched on against Chelsea's main man.

Of course, Kante can be relied upon to do what he usually does, namely boss midfield with boundless energy, intelligence and tenacity. However, Hughes will be hoping his own midfield linchpin can counter Kante's bid to dominate.

Clive Rose/Getty Images The Premier League's best finisher is back for Chelsea.

Giannelli Imbula has been something of a disappointment since becoming Stoke's record signing earlier in 2016, yet the 24-year-old has the physical power and the engine to take the fight to Kante.

Imbula needs to help Stoke gain a measure of control so playmaker Joe Allen can dictate the passing. The Welshman has been in fine form since leaving Anfield for the Potteries in the summer, and he'll need to produce some artistry to counter Chelsea's brawn in the middle.

Stoke must also offer a legitimate threat in the final third, though. Former Potters midfielder Alan Hudson believes Hughes can do it by showing more faith in Bojan, per the Sentinel's Martin Spinks.

“There was Bojan and (Xherdan) Shaqiri on the bench at Liverpool and neither got on, but these are the kind of players who can turn that 1-0 lead into a 2-0 lead and maybe get you the win," Hudson said.

TV pundit Robbie Earle also said a player like Bojan could make a difference at the Bridge in his column for the Sentinel: "I'll be interested to see if Hughes goes for a more flair-orientated line up at Stamford Bridge by recalling Bojan and/or Xherdan Shaqiri. Players like that give Stoke a potential cutting edge on the break, but they must also beware Chelsea breaking forward, too."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images Bojan is one of many flair players who can make a difference for Stoke.

Stoke have little to lose, since they aren't expected to win, so Hughes should be bold enough to challenge a Chelsea back three featuring Gary Cahill, David Luiz and converted full-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

It will be about striking a balance between being daring enough to attack while avoiding getting caught on the break. The Blues have been lethal on the counter this season and should be even more potent with Costa back in the lineup.

The return of the Spain international will spur a 13th league win a row.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Stoke