Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool will aim to stay in touch with Chelsea in the Premier League title race when they host Manchester City at Anfield on New Year's Eve. It's also a terrific opportunity for the Reds to open up a gap over third-placed City.

The Citizens trail Liverpool by a single point, and manager Pep Guardiola will know this is a perfect chance for his side to get back in the title picture.

Liverpool's main team news involves playmaker Philippe Coutinho missing out. Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed how the Brazilian hasn't recovered from his ankle injury in time to feature, per James Carroll of the club's official site: "He is in a good way, a really good way – I spoke to him a few minutes ago. But the City game, for sure, is too early and if the City game is too early then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game is too early, too. That’s it.”

There are also fitness concerns surrounding centre-back Joel Matip. The Cameroonian defender is still not fit enough to start, according to the Daily Mirror's David Anderson.

Being without Matip would rob Klopp of his best defender. The Reds boss still has options, but none are as assured as Matip.

Among the choices is summer signing Ragnar Klavan, who is likely to continue partnering Dejan Lovren at the heart of defence, even though the pair have appeared shaky in recent matches.

Their struggles are bad news against a free-flowing City side expected to welcome star striker Sergio Aguero back from suspension, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Matip would be a big miss for Liverpool.

Aguero has missed the last four matches, but City have enough attacking muscle to compensate for any rustiness from their primary goal-getter. Understudy Kelechi Iheanacho has regularly found the net when called upon, and he receives ample support from Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Yaya Toure.

Of course, City may not want to hog the ball as much as usual, especially not against the relentless high pressing Klopp loves Liverpool to employ.

City boss Pep Guardiola may even opt for more direct passing to bypass the press. If so, former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling will be a key figure thanks to his pace and clever movement.

However, the Reds aren't short of their own weapons in attack. Specifically, Roberto Firmino boasts the flair and intelligence to tie a suspect City defence in knots.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images Sterling and Aguero could torment Liverpool's suspect defence.

Firmino's combination play with midfield schemer Adam Lallana will be key to Liverpool making the most of their opportunities in the final third.

It's safe to expect goals between two teams noted for their open and expansive modes of play. Liverpool may look to have the advantage on home soil, but City have been reinvigorated recently and have some of their big guns back.

A score draw is on the cards between Chelsea's nearest rivals.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 City