Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United will seek to end 2016 with a sixth successive victory when they play host to Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Saturday. The Old Trafford side are in no danger of losing their place in the table's top six heading into the new year.

The Red Devils boast a seven-point lead over seventh-placed Everton but sit three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, and they'll have to wait until 2017 before they can move up in the standings.

Manager Jose Mourinho has his team in flying form of late and has won his last five matches across all competitions, with his side conceding just twice in that time while averaging two-goals-scored per game.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, travel to Old Trafford having lost three of their last four outings and with just four points separating them from the relegation zone. The Riverside outfit are in need of a new year's miracle in Week 19.

Date: Saturday, December 31

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough: Form Guide Manchester United Middlesbrough Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Manchester United Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea City Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United Middlesbrough 0-3 Liverpool Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 1-0 Middlesbrough Zorya Luhansk 0-2 Manchester United Middlesbrough 1-0 Hull City Soccerway

Team News

United are about as close to boasting a fully fit squad as they've been all season, but Mourinho will be without the talents of captain Wayne Rooney for the visit of relegation-threatened Boro.

Rooney was absent for the 3-1 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day after picking up a knock in training, and when asked if his captain would feature again in 2017, Mourinho wasn't hopeful, per Sky Sports:

Honestly, I don't think so. I hope so. I would like to have him, he's always a player I would like to have but I have my doubts. Let's see the evolution. It's a strange muscle, a big muscle surrounded by others and you can have an injury there but still be able to move well. He was not feeling very confident. It's not a big day but, in four days, I have my doubts.

The only other potential first-team absence for United this Saturday is left-back Luke Shaw, but even the England international could make his way back into the reckoning.

Speaking before the Boxing Day clash against the Black Cats, Mourinho said, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News: "The squad is good. We don’t have many injuries. Even the Luke Shaw injury is coming to an end. We are fine. People are happy.”

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is also fortunate enough to have limited injury concerns, with summer signing Viktor Fischer still recovering from the knee injury he suffered against Swansea City earlier this month.

Speaking to the media before the 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Monday, Karanka said, per Middlesbrough's official website:

I think all of them are ready. It is the best thing when I arrive at my desk and I have all of them to choose from, and once again I will choose the best team to win. Viktor is going to be out for another two or three weeks. It is a shame because he was improving and adding the intensity he needs here. Injuries are never welcome but for sure he will come back stronger.

Antonio Barragan will be missing through suspension for Saturday's trip to United after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Burnley, but he will be back for the fixture against Leicester City on January 2.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-3-3): David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo; Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Predicted Middlesbrough XI (4-3-3): Victor Valdes; Emilio Nsue, Fabio, Calum Chambers, Ben Gibson; Marten de Roon, Adam Clayton, Adam Forshaw; Gaston Ramirez, Cristhian Stuani, Alvaro Negredo

Preview

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Boro manager Aitor Karanka has led his side to just one away win this season.

Manchester United will be a difficult force for Middlesbrough to topple this Saturday, as the Red Devils welcome their promoted opponents to Old Trafford with the wind beneath their wings.

Mourinho's men are currently nine games unbeaten in the Premier League and haven't suffered defeat in 11 matches across all competitions, with fan account Full Time Devils illustrating their recent improvements of late:

8 wins

3 draws

24 scored

7 conceded

Since @ManUtd's defeat v Fenerbahçe on 3rd Nov. Much better. Middlesbrough (H) next. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GwqiJBjAtg — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) December 27, 2016

The manager will have been particularly pleased to see his summer signings hit top form recently, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both on the scoresheet in Monday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

In fact, of the 23 goals scored by United players since the 3-1 win at Swansea on November 6, 16 have been scored by Paul Pogba (two), Ibrahimovic (11) and Mkhitaryan (three), with the latter in very good form, per Match of the Day:

He didn't score in any of his first 10 games for #MUFC, but now Henrikh Mkhitaryan can't stop!



He's scored in each of his last three.#MOTD pic.twitter.com/PipxO3tBOv — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 26, 2016

Boro's away defence is actually one of the best in the Premier League, conceding just 10 in their nine visits outside Teesside. However, they've scored only seven in unfamiliar territory this season and may well struggle to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

Karanka will hope striker Alvaro Negredo will do what he never could as a Manchester City player and score against the Red Devils, although the Spaniard did experience victory in both his 2013-14 outings against United.