A-League Week 13 Odds Preview: Sydney FC vs. Brisbane Matchup Highlights Slate

Having secured the record for the most games unbeaten to start an A-League season, Sydney FC can become the first team ever to enter the New Year without a loss should they continue their remarkable run against the Brisbane Roar on Friday night at Allianz Stadium.



Sydney surpassed the Adelaide side of the 2010-11 campaign in moving to 12 games without a loss with a 4-0 rout of the Reds on Boxing Day. Next up looms the Roar, the team that boasts the second-longest current unbeaten streak in the league.



The third-placed Brisbane side have jumped ahead of Melbourne City on the table with two wins and a draw in their past three games, their most recent result a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney last week.



Despite having not lost in 10 matches, the Roar go into this game as $4.40 outsiders (bet $1 to win $3.40) according to AustralianGambling.com.au, with Sydney well supported into $1.75. The draw is at $3.80, which appears value when you consider how resilient Brisbane have been this campaign and that Sydney haven't beaten Brisbane in their past four clashes.



Saturday sees the hosting of Central Coast's traditional New Year's Eve match at Gosford. The Mariners have made this match a regular fixture and this year welcome a Melbourne City side who seem to have lost their way since their FFA Cup final win in late November.



City looked like the team that could seriously challenge Sydney for the title but have gone through December with just three points from four matches to date. Their latest 3-3 draw with Perth proved to be 90 minutes of frustration as they took the lead on three occasions, only to be pegged back by a determined Glory. What's worse, they had two penalties saved.



They have completely dominated the Mariners in recent contests, including a 5-1 win at Gosford last season, and as a result are $1.50 to win this match.



The Mariners have shipped 14 goals in four matches, including four in Wednesday's away defeat to Melbourne Victory. Injuries have exposed their lack of depth, and they are $6 to win this with the draw at $4.35.



Wellington can compound Adelaide's recent misery when they host the Reds at Westpac Stadium on New Year's Day. The Phoenix are unbeaten in three matches since Ernie Merrick's shock resignation and are $2.30 favorites to win here, with the draw at $3.60.



Adelaide's sole win this season came against the Phoenix four weeks ago, but they are rightfully $2.88 for this match given they have lost three matches in a row, including two 4-0 losses.



Perth take their Jekyll and Hyde show to Western Sydney to take on the Wanderers at ANZ Stadium on New Year's night.



What do we make of the Glory? They were insipid in back-to-back home losses against Newcastle and Sydney before showing tremendous spirit in the 3-3 draw away to Melbourne City.



They are $3.70 outsiders in this match, with the draw at $3.80 and the Wanderers, who need the three points to get back ensconced in the top six, at $1.87.



Melbourne Victory, who look the main challenger to the Sky Blues' run to the championship, again round off the round when they host the Newcastle Jets in Geelong on Monday night.



Victory are the shortest-price favorite of the round at $1.36, while the draw is $4.50 and the Jets are $7.50.