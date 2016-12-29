Premier League Week 19 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Liverpool and Manchester City will soak up the attention in Week 19 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, as two of England's most in-form teams go head-to-head.

Both have won three in a row and are among the favourites to win the title this year, with Chelsea building a significant advantage in the race. The Blues could be major winners based on the outcome of the fixture at Anfield, while they take on lowly Stoke City.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace, and Manchester United host Middlesbrough. Here's a look at the schedule for Week 19, complete with picks and predictions:

Premier League Schedule: Week 19 Date Home Away Prediction Friday, Dec. 30 Hull City Everton 1-2 Saturday, Dec. 31 Leicester City West Ham United 1-1 Saturday, Dec. 31 Burnley Sunderland 0-0 Saturday, Dec. 31 Chelsea Stoke 2-0 Saturday, Dec. 31 Manchester United Middlesbrough 3-1 Saturday, Dec. 31 Southampton West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Saturday, Dec. 31 Swansea City Bournemouth 0-1 Saturday, Dec. 31 Liverpool Manchester City 2-2 Sunday, Jan. 1 Watford Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Sunday, Jan. 1 Arsenal Crystal Palace 2-0 WhoScored.com

There's little doubt the clash at Anfield is Week 19's main event, City manager Pep Guardiola only added to the anticipation by showing up in person at Liverpool's last match. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty approved:

Rather like the fact Pep Guardiola turned up in person to watch Liverpool ahead of their game with Manchester City. The old-fashioned way. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) December 28, 2016

When Liverpool colleague Jurgen Klopp was informed, he had this response:

Saturday: Liverpool vs. Manchester City 👀 pic.twitter.com/oNo4XpSW6X — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 28, 2016

The Reds and Citizens have scored the most and second-most goals in the league this year, respectively, and are both surging with three consecutive wins. City have conceded one fewer goal, but overall, their statistics look mighty similar.

City manager Guardiola will have a big decision to make regarding star striker Sergio Aguero. The Argentinian returns from a four-game suspension, and common sense dictates he'll go straight back into the team.

But the Citizens have won three straight with Kevin De Bruyne in a central role, playing some of their best football of the season in stretches in the process.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Aguero should be well rested after his lengthy absence, and in the busy festive period, where legs tend to tire quickly, that should be a major factor in Guardiola's decision. Expect the Argentinian to start and be extra motivated upon his return.

For Liverpool, it doesn't appear star midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be fit in time for the match, via Selecao Brasileira:

Klopp says that #Coutinho will probably not feature against Manchester City next week but that it is not completely impossible. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStats2) December 23, 2016

In his absence, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana have taken care of much of the creativity in the attacking third, but there's little doubt the Reds would have a far better chance of beating the Citizens with the Brazil international.

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea squad will aim for their 13th straight win at home against Stoke, who put together an embarrassing defensive showing in the 4-1 loss against Liverpool in their last outing.

The Blues are expected to cruise to a win, but with the schedule taking a turn for the worse after Week 19, Conte could opt to rest a few starters. Per the team's official Twitter account, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois knows the Blues are in for a rough stretch:

'Stoke at home will be hard & then we go to Tottenham, to Leicester, tough games,' says @thibautcourtois... https://t.co/fr9jmUZNdZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2016

Conte never liked resting his starters when he coached Juventus, but he's never had to manage through the festive period before. If the Italian is smart, he'll give two or three of his key players the day off and take his chances against one of the more out-of-form teams in the league.

Arsenal halted their two-match losing skid with a win over West Bromwich Albion in Week 18, but the Gunners didn't impress in the process. Fortunately for manager Arsene Wenger, his side hosts a slumping Crystal Palace team on Sunday, and another win should follow.