Liverpool FC's Top 10 Moments of 2016

Liverpool FC's Top 10 Moments of 2016
Under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, 2016 has proved a hugely successful year for Liverpool, and after their New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City, they will be able to look back fondly on their achievements.


Though the Reds suffered defeat in both the Europa League and Capital One Cup finals, that Klopp was able to steer them to the brink of silverware for the first time since 2012 is a marker of swift and tangible progress.


Furthermore, that City head to Anfield as Liverpool’s title rivals underlines how much further Klopp’s side have come in 2016/17, with both collective and individual performances improving by the month.


There have been a number of standout moments for Liverpool in 2016—but what makes the top 10?


Here are Bleacher Report’s 10 best moments for the Reds over the past 12 months, kicking off with a landmark performance from one of the players of the year, Roberto Firmino.

