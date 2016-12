Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

With 2016 winding down, what better way to wrap it up than with a Premier League team of the season so far?

This has to be a viable lineup, so we can't have a 2-1-7, attack-minded formation.

With Chelsea utterly dominant under Antonio Conte, we are celebrating that by opting for the 3-4-2-1 that has worked so well for the Italian at Stamford Bridge.