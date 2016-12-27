Liverpool vs. Stoke City: Score and Reaction from 2016 Premier League Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Liverpool cruised to an easy win in the 2016-17 Premier League season on Tuesday, beating Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield.

Jonathan Walters gave the visitors a shock lead with a bullet header, but Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino turned things around before half-time.

A Giannelli Imbula own goal all but secured the three points for the Reds in the second half, and Daniel Sturridge added to the scoreline.

As the Reds' official Twitter account shared, manager Jurgen Klopp stuck with Simon Mignolet in goal, while Sturridge and Emre Can had to be content with a spot on the bench:

Liverpool started the match brightly, with Divock Origi dropping back and seeing much of the ball. Firmino nearly connected with a great cross from Sadio Mane, and Jordan Henderson sliced a shot over the bar.

Firmino put goalkeeper Lee Grant to work with an angled shot, allowing the stopper to slow play down a bit. Stoke had no answers for the Reds' high press, and they barely ventured out of their own half early.

When they did, the visitors took a shock lead. Some dreadful defending allowed Erik Pieters to launch a cross into the box, and Walters connected with a powerful header. Mignolet got a hand to the ball, but it still passed him at his near post.

Per BBC TV's Manish Bhasin, the Belgian did not look great during the sequence:

Wow. All Liverpool then Stoke score with first attack through Jon Walters. More question marks over Simon Mignolet there? — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) December 27, 2016

Liverpool didn't let the setback get them out of their rhythm; however, the Potters took courage from their unexpected lead and started to threaten more on the counter. James Milner couldn't put Grant to work, firing a shot well over the bar, and Peter Crouch somehow failed to put the ball in the net after great work from Joe Allen.

The former Liverpool man worked his way into the box before firing a shot that Mignolet parried, and Crouch just couldn't reach the rebound, per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones:

The size of Crouch's legs and he couldn't get a foot on that. Big slice of luck for Liverpool — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) December 27, 2016

Ryan Shawcross did well to block an effort from Lallana, and Crouch made an even better defensive play, clearing a ball off the line after Firmino got away a shot.

The Potters had a solid spell of possession and a few half chances, but with 10 minutes left in the half, Lallana pulled his side level. The England international was gifted the chance by Glen Johnson, who accidentally played him in, and Lallana produced a fine finish.

Per pundit Gary Lineker, the former Southampton man has transformed as a player:

Lallana has added a cutting edge to his game under Klopp that has made a delightful footballer, incisive. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 27, 2016

Liverpool pushed for a lead, and Milner tried his luck from distance, barely troubling Grant. Lallana worked the ball over to Firmino, who wildly blasted over, and Mane almost forced a penalty after a close duel with Imbula.

The Reds dominated the final minutes of the half, and Firmino ultimately gave his side a deserved lead after some lovely buildup play. His shot hit both posts and nearly stayed out.

The half nearly ended on an even higher note for the Reds, as Mane pulled a shot wide just before the final whistle.

Liverpool started the second half the way they ended the first, with Milner and Mane setting up a combination that resulted in the former firing a shot wide. Stoke gradually took more control of the ball, however, as Imbula became more involved.

Crouch produced one of the finest moments of the evening after clumsily knocking the ball out of play, laughing it off with the Liverpool fans and pulling out the corner flag for a second. Even the Reds' official Twitter account enjoyed the incident:

And just as Stoke appeared to be getting closer to an equaliser, disaster struck. Imbula accidentally played in Henderson with a poor header, and the midfielder worked the ball over to Origi, whose cross was deflected into the Stoke goal by the former Porto man.

Jones weighed in on the sequence:

The worst segment of defending we'll see all season, surely? 🙈 — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) December 27, 2016

Liverpool were now cruising, and Mane nearly added a fourth goal after lovely work from Firmino. Nathaniel Clyne also put Grant to work before Klopp decided to make a number of substitutions.

The changes paid off almost immediately, as Shawcross played in Sturridge with a dreadful pass back to Grant and the England international took full advantage.

Firmino couldn't make it 5-1 after a clever corner routine, and Ibrahim Afellay fired a rare Stoke chance over the bar. Alberto Moreno tried his luck with an acrobatic effort, but the Spaniard couldn't work the ball past Shawcross. Stoke saw much of the ball late, but Liverpool easily hung on to their lead.

Per the Reds' official Twitter account, Klopp was happy with his team's offensive display:

Klopp: "We forced two goals with our quality - both really important. It was a wonderful third goal and Daniel closed the game." #LIVSTK pic.twitter.com/8YOkYJSfJG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2016

Liverpool's next outing will be at home against Manchester City on Dec. 31, while Stoke visit Chelsea.