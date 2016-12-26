EPL Results: Monday's Week 18 Scores, Updated 2016 Premier League Table

Chelsea ran their winning streak to 12 matches with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, and in doing so, they kept the pressure on Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal to remain in the Premier League title hunt.

Sixteen teams were in action on Boxing Day, and the festive holiday fixtures featured few surprises.

Manchester City and Arsenal both won to remain seven and nine points, respectively, behind first-place Chelsea. Manchester United prevailed as well to continue their strong run of form.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, reigning champions Leicester City didn't help themselves with a 2-0 defeat to Everton. The Foxes are only three points above the relegation zone.

Below is a brief overview of Monday's matches and an updated look at the league table.

Premier League Results

Matchday 18 Date Home Result Away Dec. 26 Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace Dec. 26 Arsenal 1-0 West Brom Dec. 26 Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough Dec. 26 Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth Dec. 26 Leicester City 0-2 Everton Dec. 26 Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland Dec. 26 Swansea City 1-4 West Ham Dec. 26 Hull City 0-3 Manchester City Dec. 27 Liverpool - Stoke City Dec. 28 Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur Source: ESPN FC

Premier League Table

Post-Matchday 18 Pos. Club P W D L GD Points 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 +27 46 2 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 +19 39 3 Liverpool 18 11 4 2 +21 37 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 +20 37 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 2 +17 33 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 +9 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 +2 26 8 Southampton 18 6 6 5 +1 24 9 West Brom 18 6 5 7 +1 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 -8 22 11 West Ham 18 6 4 8 -9 22 12 Stoke City 18 5 6 6 -5 21 13 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 -8 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 -11 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 -4 18 16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 -8 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 -4 16 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 -15 14 19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 -20 12 20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 -25 12 Source: ESPN FC

Monday Recap

A 24th-minute goal from Pedro put Chelsea ahead against Bournemouth, and the Blues didn't look back en route to their win on Monday. The 12 straight league victories are a club record:

All the pieces falling into place for Chelsea like… pic.twitter.com/SJSgYljJwD — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 26, 2016

Eden Hazard, who scored from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, earned a perfect 10 rating on WhoScored.com for his performance:

.@hazardeden10: MotM vs Bournemouth, Rating 10.0, Goals 1, Dribbles 13, Shots(OT) 5(2), Key Passes 4, Was Fouled 5, Tackles 1 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/xV0WLud08t — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 26, 2016

Chelsea have Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next two league matches, so their impressive winning streak may be in jeopardy over the coming week.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal will all hope the Blues drop points sooner rather than later; otherwise, the Premier League title race could effectively be over by March.

Arsenal needed an 86th-minute goal from Olivier Giroud to get the better of West Bromwich Albion on Monday. It was a deserved result for the Gunners, who had 26 total shots and 11 on target. The Baggies, on the other hand, managed three total shots and only one on target.

Manchester City had a similarly tough time breaking down Hull City. Their first goal didn't come until Yaya Toure converted a penalty in the 72nd minute. Kelechi Iheanacho doubled Manchester City's lead six minutes later, and Curtis Davies scored an own goal in the third minute of injury time.

Injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was happy to see his club move into second place:

That's it 💪⚽⚽⚽ Good job in the 2nd half with 3 goals and a clean sheet 👏 #HULMCI #CmonCity @mancity — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 26, 2016

Further down the table, manager Bob Bradley may soon find himself out of a job after Swansea slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to West Ham.

On one hand, Bradley took over in October, so he arguably hasn't had enough time to leave his identity on the club. On the other hand, OptaJoe noted how poorly the Swans have defended under Bradley:

26 - Since Bob Bradley took charge of his first Swansea game, the Swans have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side. Leaky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

StatsBomb.com's Ted Knutson thinks Bradley deserves plenty of blame for Swansea's poor league position:

Look, the fact that Swansea are relegation bait isn't ALL Bob Bradley's fault, but their defense going from ehhh to abominable probably IS. — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) December 26, 2016

Bradley said after the match he expects the club to consider his future following Monday's loss, per the Guardian's Stuart James:

I don't have regular dealings with the board. As a manager, when the results go bad you understand that there will be discussion – and that's not anything you control. So you continue to prepare your team, try to pick the best team, make changes throughout a game to try and affect it in a positive way, and keep going.

When Swansea hired Bradley, the move had the potential to open the door for more Americans to manage in the Premier League. Instead, he may have indirectly made it more difficult for his compatriots to receive opportunities in England's top division.

Claudio Ranieri is basically untouchable after leading Leicester to the Premier League title last year, but the club's continued poor form could put him on the hot seat before long. The BBC's Gary Lineker knows the Foxes' honeymoon period has ended after last year's success:

No Mahrez, no Huth, no Fuchs, no Drinkwater, no Vardy in @LCFC team. And Kanté long since departed. Ah well it was fun while it lasted. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2016

Leicester's 4-2 win over Manchester City on Dec. 10 illustrated how deadly they can be on their best day, and they finished at the top of their Champions League group.

Stringing a few victories together would likely do wonders for Leicester City's league position, considering only five points separate them from 10th-place Watford. They'll play West Ham on New Year's Eve, which should be a good chance for Ranieri to get the Foxes back to winning ways.