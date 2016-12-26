EPL Table: 2016 Standings After Monday's Week 16 Results and Top Scorers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Star forwards Eden Hazard, Pedro, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud all added to their Premier League scoring tallies on Boxing Day, as Week 16 treated the top title contender kindly.

Chelsea cruised to their 12th consecutive win, beating Bournemouth 3-0, while Manchester United easily handled Sunderland, winning 3-1.

Arsenal didn't have things as easy against West Bromwich Albion, but a late goal from Giroud ensured a 1-0 win. Manchester City beat Hull City 3-0 in Monday's late contest.

Here's a look at Monday's results:

Premier League Results Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth Leicester 0-2 Everton Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland Swansea 1-4 West Ham Hull 0-3 Manchester City WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 +27 46 2 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 +19 39 3 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 +21 37 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 +20 37 5 Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 +17 33 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 +9 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 +2 26 8 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 +1 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 +1 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 -8 22 11 West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 -9 22 12 Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 -5 21 13 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 -8 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 -11 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 -4 18 16 Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 -8 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 -4 16 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15 14 19 Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 -20 12 20 Hull 18 3 3 12 14 39 -25 12 WhoScored.com

Here's a look at the Premier League's top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Diego Costa Chelsea 13 2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 12 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man. United 12 4 Romelu Lukaku Everton 10 4 Sergio Aguero Man. City 10 6 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 7 Theo Walcott Arsenal 8 7 Sadio Mane Liverpool 8 7 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 8 7 Michail Antonio West Ham 8 WhoScored.com

League leaders Chelsea may have been without star striker Diego Costa, but as sports writer Dan Levene shared, that didn't stop them on Monday:

FT: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth. Pedro 2, Hazard (pen). No Costa, no problem. And Chelsea set a club record of 12 top flight wins on the bounce. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 26, 2016

The Blues served up one of their best performances of the season so far, running Bournemouth ragged on their way to a 3-0 win.

Pedro had one of his best outings in a Chelsea shirt, scoring twice and continuing his fine form, but team-mate Hazard stole the show with his creative impulses and a goal of his own. The strike was his ninth of the season already, a tally far better than that of most out-and-out strikers.

As shared by Bleacher Report UK, he also made some club history in the process:

Eden Hazard becomes just the sixth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea 🔵🔥 pic.twitter.com/yPV2G3bi0M — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 26, 2016

Pedro was obviously a happy man:

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their fine stretch of form with an easy win over Sunderland. Ibrahimovic got on the scoreboard and also grabbed his first Premier League assist, underlining his solid form late in 2016.

Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help but crack a joke at Sunderland manager David Moyes, who spent one season with the Red Devils:

A rare victory at Old Trafford for Manchester United with David Moyes in the dugout. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2016

Daley Blind and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also got on the scoresheet, while Paul Pogba played one of his best matches for United yet, running the show in midfield. The Frenchman took some time finding his feet after his summer move, but it's no coincidence United's strong play of late has come with the former Juventus man settling in.

Arsenal needed some late magic from Mesut Ozil and Giroud to grab the three points against West Bromwich Albion, who barely gave away any clear chances for 86 minutes but ultimately came up short.

Ben Foster had a stunning game in goal for the visitors, making several key stops and limiting second chances, but he was powerless to deal with the eventual goal. Ozil, who had a rough outing on Monday, fired in a perfect cross, and Giroud battled his way to the ball before heading home.

Per Copa90, the Gunners needed the win, ending a two-match losing streak:

Arsenal fans shocked that it was actually Giroud climbing down their chimney to give them their present. 1-0 and a much needed 3 points. — Copa90 (@Copa90) December 26, 2016

The gap between Arsenal and Chelsea is still nine points, but at least the Gunners keep pace with the leaders.

City didn't have it easy against Hull, either, but some late fireworks ensured the three points for manager Pep Guardiola's men. Yaya Toure opened the score from the penalty spot after 72 minutes, and youngster Kelechi Iheanacho doubled the lead shortly after.

Curtis Davies added an own goal to put the final score on the board.