Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Score and Reaction from 2016 Premier League Match

Chelsea delivered a Boxing Day knockout of Bournemouth on Monday, as Pedro scored two goals and Eden Hazard knocked through a penalty in a 3-0 victory.

The win is Chelsea's ninth straight since their Oct. 26 EFL Cup defeat to West Ham. They have reeled off 12 straight victories in the Premier League and have not lost a league match in more than three months.

Chelsea are an absolute runaway train right now. No Costa. No Kante. No problem. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) December 26, 2016

The 12 straight league wins are a club record and put Chelsea on a potentially historic pace in the table. Their 46 points are nine better than Liverpool and Arsenal, and the club is on track for its second Premier League championship in the last three years just halfway through the campaign.

Chelsea are two wins short of matching the all-time Premier League winning streak. Arsenal won 14 straight during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

While still dominant, this was not Chelsea's cleanest offensive effort. Only five of their 14 shots went on goal, and Bournemouth held possession for nearly 56 percent of the match. Bournemouth attempted to keep the ball away from the Chelsea attack and take advantage of their few opportunities, but Thibaut Courtois was there every step of the way.

Chelsea have not allowed a goal in their last four matches. Ten of their last 12 league matches have featured clean sheets.

Pedro made things easy by creating separation midway through the first half, knocking through a goal from just inside the box at the 24th minute. Chelsea carried the 1-0 lead into the halftime break before Hazard scored on a penalty just after the break. It was Hazard's 50th Premier League goal with Chelsea.

Eden Hazard has now scored 50 Premier League goals, the only midfielder ever to reach the milestone faster is Robert Pires.



Pure class 👌 pic.twitter.com/JKbuxbsR1G — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

Pedro deflected his second goal of the game into the net during injury time. It was Pedro's first multi-goal game of the season. He came into the Boxing Day matchup with only three goals in the Premier League overall.

Chelsea will look to carry over their winning ways to their New Year's Eve matchup with Stoke. They'll then play Tottenham on Jan. 4, potentially with a chance to match the Premier League win-streak mark.

Bournemouth now sits in 13th place in the Premier League table.