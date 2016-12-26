Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 18 EPL Predictions

Chelsea’s squad depth will be given its most rigorous test of the Premier League season so far on Boxing Day, as they get set to face Bournemouth.

The Blues will be big favourites to triumph at Stamford Bridge, although if they are to secure a victory they will have to do so without star striker Diego Costa and midfield engine N’Golo Kante, who are both suspended for the fixture.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will be out to build on their dramatic Merseyside derby win when they face Stoke City on Tuesday, while Manchester City make the trip to bottom side Hull City on Monday.

Here are the fixtures in full for Week 18 of the Premier League, where you can catch the clashes via an online stream and a closer look at two of the festive period’s most vital matches.

Premier League 2017-18: Week 18 Fixtures Date Time (GMT) Fixture Prediction Monday, Dec. 26 12:30 p.m. Watford vs. Crystal Palace* 1-1 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. West Brom 2-0 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Burnley vs. Middlesbrough 1-0 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 2-1 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Everton 1-1 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Sunderland 2-0 Monday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Swansea City vs. West Ham United 2-1 Monday, Dec. 26 5:15 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester City* 1-3 Tuesday, Dec. 27 5:15 p.m. Liverpool vs. Stoke City* 2-0 Wednesday, Dec. 28 7:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Tottenham* 1-2 Sky Sports

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Clive Rose/Getty Images

In this fixture last season Chelsea hit rock bottom, as they lost 1-0 to the Cherries following a moribund display. They’ve come a long way under head coach Antonio Conte since then, though.

Indeed, the Blues were able to enjoy their Christmas lunch with a six-point lead secured at the top of the Premier League table having won 11 games in a row. During that sequence Chelsea have blown teams away, rode their luck and had to battle hard for wins, but there’s no denying they’re the team to beat in the division as things stand.

Costa and Kante have been a huge part of their excellent season so far, although their absences will give others a chance to step in and impress. While the striker has grabbed the headlines with his goals and assists, these numbers show how vital the midfielder is:

Where N’Golo Kante goes, a view from the 🔝 follows. pic.twitter.com/A6EQUmaeZ1 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 20, 2016

While it’s a game Chelsea should win, Bournemouth have shown many times this term that they are a team to be feared under manager Eddie Howe.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Last time out they suffered a 3-1 loss to Southampton, although the Cherries always work hard, create chances and put the opposition under the pressure. With the Blues likely to take some time settling into this one without Costa and Kante, they will feel confident of capitalising.

But Conte’s system should ensure the absence of two of their key men isn’t critical, as so many players are flourishing elsewhere in the team under his guidance. It’ll be tough, but they’ll take the three points in an even tussle.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino returns to his former club, Southampton, on Wednesday in arguably the standout fixture of Week 18.

Of all the potential title challengers, Spurs appear to have the most difficult run of games to come. After their trip to St Mary’s Stadium, they face Watford away before welcoming Chelsea to White Hart Lane on January 4. If they’re to be in the mix for top spot come the end of the season, it’s imperative they perform in this period.

Tottenham go into the game following two consecutive home wins, in which full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker excelled. Bleacher Report UK looked at how important they are to the Spurs cause:

Stout in defence and vital outlets in attack: Are Danny Rose and Kyle Walker the best full-back pairing in the Premier League? 🔑 pic.twitter.com/sea1HqcIBV — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 19, 2016

Southampton will be aware of that and will be looking to continue their decent start to the campaign with a victory over one of the division’s toughest sides.

After being frustrated in a 0-0 draw by Stoke City, Claude Puel’s side were back at their fluid best against Bournemouth, coming from behind to win 3-1. And with Charlie Austin sidelined for the time being, Saints supporters will have been delighted to see striker Jay Rodriguez among the goals again after his injury troubles.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Rodriguez is back in the goals for Saints.

The England international netted twice in that victory, and those goals have been a long time coming due to his injury issues, per WhoScored.com:

Jay Rodriguez: Has scored 2+ goals in a Premier League match for the first time since March 2014 (vs Newcastle) #BOUSOU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2016

Should Southampton pick up a win here, their ambitions will be emboldened; they will close to within six points of Spurs. However, Pochettino’s men have only lost once in 2016-17 and will no doubt be up for the fight.

At the moment, Tottenham have so many attacking threats—whether that be the full-backs, in midfield or Harry Kane up top. That additional firepower will ultimately see them sneak a big three points on the road.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Spurs