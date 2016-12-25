Manchester United vs. Sunderland: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United will try to continue their impressive Premier League run on Monday, as the Red Devils will go for their fourth win in a row against a struggling Sunderland squad.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his troops haven't lost in the Premier League since the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in October, and while United still chase the other title candidates by a significant margin, the team's outlook is a lot more positive than it was earlier in the season.

Sunderland have lost two of their last three and will likely battle relegation for the rest of the season, so United will be clear favourites for Monday's clash.

Date: Monday, December 26

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Team News

According to Goal, United could be boosted by the return of several players, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling in contention for Monday's match. Neither is a certainty, and with the busy schedule ahead, there's a good chance both are giving ample time to return to health.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could also return after suffering an injury against Tottenham Hotspur, and Luke Shaw should make his return to the squad soon as well.

For Sunderland, Adnan Januzaj is ineligible to play against his parent club. Per Stu Vose of the team's official website, manager David Moyes revealed Javier Manquillo, Steven Pienaar and Billy Jones have returned to training, although it's unclear whether they'll be fit for Monday.

Possible United XI: David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Possible Sunderland XI: Jordan Pickford, Donald Love, Lamine Kone, Papy Djilobodji, Patrick van Aanholt, Steven Pienaar, Didier Ndong, Jason Denayer, Fabio Borini, Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe

Preview

Lots of fans will keep an eye on the Sunderland bench on Monday, as former United manager Moyes returns to Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement spent just one year in charge of the Red Devils, before a stint with Real Sociedad and his current spell with Sunderland.

Per Vose, he's looking forward to the return:

I’m looking forward to it, going back there. It’s a great place to be a manager and a great privilege to have managed that football club. We’re in a better position; we’ve got ourselves back in it and won some games. We’re back in there fighting and we’ve got to keep doing that. It’s a difficult Christmas period; that’s why the result against Watford was so important to start it off. We go there knowing Manchester United are finding some form – we have to try to stop them.

Moyes had limited success at Old Trafford and in Spain, and so far, his spell with Sunderland isn't going any better. After 17 matches, the Black Cats sit in 18th place, and their football hasn't been inspiring.

Sunderland's 16 goals scored is tied for the second-lowest mark in the Premier League―only Hull City do worse―and while the Black Cats' defensive numbers are slightly better, they don't pose much of a threat on paper.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In Defoe and Ibrahimovic, two of the Premier League's best scorers will go head-to-head, but while the latter is surrounded by a superb supporting cast, Defoe doesn't get much help from his midfielders.

If the Red Devils can win the midfield battle with Pogba, Carrick and Herrera and limit Defoe's touches, Mourinho's troops should grab their fourth win on the trot.

Final prediction: United 2-0 Sunderland