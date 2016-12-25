Arsenal vs. West Brom: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Arsenal will attempt to halt their two-match losing streak on Boxing Day, as they host West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have suffered back-to-back 2-1 losses at the hands of Everton and Manchester City and can't afford another setback, with all of the main title contenders winning their last two matches.

West Brom have won just one of their last three matches, but the side has been in fine form for most of the season so far and won't make things easy on manager Arsene Wenger's troops.

Date: Monday, December 26

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Team News

Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not take part in Monday's clash due to injury, and both Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck are not expected to return to fitness in time as well.

Defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Mathieu Debuchy are also still absent.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

For the Baggies, Jonny Evans and James Morrison are doubts, although both could feature if a late fitness test goes well. Saido Berahino hasn't played under manager Tony Pulis since September.

Possible Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Francis Coquelin, Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez

Possible West Brom XI: Ben Foster, Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonas Olsson, Allan Nyom, Darren Fletcher, Claudio Yacob, Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli, Matt Phillips, Salomon Rondon

Preview

Arsenal have been far from their best of late, struggling to contain opposing midfielders in the losses to Everton and Manchester City. The duo of Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka is usually expected to dominate the physical battles in the centre of the park, but on both occasions, they came up well short.

As shared by George Elek of Squawka, their combined statistics were awful against the Toffees:

Coquelin and Xhaka won just 1 of 8 tackles today, and 2 of 15 against Everton. So what, exactly, are they doing? (via @Squawka) pic.twitter.com/63XYscQbEW — George Elek (@georgeelek) December 18, 2016

Fortunately for the Gunners, West Brom are not expected to take the fight to the hosts in the central areas. Instead, the Baggies will most likely rely on their superb organisation at the back and attempt to do their damage through counters and via crosses and set pieces.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

With West Brom likely taking a cautious approach, Mesut Ozil's ability to unlock defences with a single pass will be vital, and like many of his team-mates, the German has struggled of late.

As shared by Arsenal's Twitter account, Wenger thinks some of the criticism has been unfair:

He's had some stick, but only Eden Hazard has won the ball back more than @MesutOzil1088 in the final third



➡️ https://t.co/uow0Um4875 pic.twitter.com/1QuWtp4sDQ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

Ozil is often at his best in matches where the opponent doesn't immediately attack him when he has possession, and he has the time to survey the defence before making his move. Expect West Brom to target the former Real Madrid man early and test his form.

In attack, Alexis Sanchez will likely once again be the main striker. The Chilean has come up huge for the Gunners of late, grabbing at least a goal or assist in his last six matches across all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

The Baggies have already conceded 21 goals this season and have grabbed most of their points against lesser opposition, losing to both Chelsea and Manchester United this month. Expect that trend to continue.

Final prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Brom