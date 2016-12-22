FIFA World Rankings 2016: Latest Standings, Updated Points Totals at End of Year

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

France have been named "Mover of the Year" by FIFA after advancing from the 25th-ranked side in December 2015 to seventh in the final standings of 2016.

Argentina remain on top, ahead of second-placed Brazil and third-placed Germany, while Wales finish the year in 12th, one place ahead of England.

Due to the lack of international action in recent weeks there has been little change in the FIFA rankings for December, and there has been no alteration in the top 10 since November's standings.

See the full top 10 below:

FIFA Rankings: Dec. 22 Rank Team Total Points Previous Points 1 Argentina 1634 1634 2 Brazil 1544 1544 3 Germany 1433 1433 4 Chile 1404 1404 5 Belgium 1368 1368 6 Colombia 1345 1345 7 France 1305 1305 8 Portugal 1229 1229 9 Uruguay 1187 1187 10 Spain 1166 1166 FIFA

The country to make the biggest gain since last month is Rwanda, who are now ranked 92nd after advancing nine places.

Meanwhile, Cuba are the biggest losers, having dropped 26 spots to 151st.

Despite losing in the final of UEFA Euro 2016 to Portugal, France have enjoyed a good year.

Les Bleus have not been defeated in 90 minutes since November 2015, their sole loss of 2016 coming in extra time of their home Euros final in the summer.

Their most recent result was a 0-0 friendly draw against Ivory Coast, before which they won three FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the bounce against Sweden, the Netherlands and Bulgaria.

In form terms, Argentina have enjoyed a similarly impressive year, winning 10 of their 15 games in 2016.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Crucially, though, they lost June's Copa America final on penalties and were recently beaten by both Paraguay and Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

In spite of their recent dip in form, they remain atop FIFA's rankings, a position they have held since April.

Wales' excellent year peaked in the summer when they advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 before losing to Portugal.

A recent run of three consecutive draws has brought Chris Coleman's side back down to earth somewhat, but they still have the satisfaction of finishing the year ahead of England.