Juventus vs. AC Milan: 2016 Italian Super Cup Live Stream, TV Info and Preview

AC Milan will face Juventus for the Italian Super Cup on Friday. The game will take place in Doha, Qatar, an arrangement that's already caused problems for the Rossoneri.

Milan will be hoping to reverse some rough recent history against Juve. The Old Lady beat the San Siro side in last year's Coppa Italia final thanks to an Alvaro Morata goal in extra time.

Juve are also still dominant in Italy's top flight. The Turin side leads Serie A by seven points, while Milan are nine points behind in fifth.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Friday, December 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 4, GolTV

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports CONNECT

Preview

Milan's preparations for the match have already been interrupted. The squad's flight to Dohar was cancelled, making them late by a day, according to Daniella Matar of the Associated Press (h/t MailOnline).

Milan officials have since sought to play down the disruption and its consequences. Club chief executive Adriano Galliani dismissed any controversy, per Brian Homewood of Reuters: "It would be better if both teams arrived at the same time, but I don't want to get involved in a controversy."

Milan's travel arrangements may not have run smoothly, but there's still enough talent in the squad to upset the Serie A champions. Specifically, striker Carlos Bacca is a goalscoring menace even a hard-nosed Juventus back line will find tough to subdue.

The 30-year-old has scored six times in Serie A, according to WhoScored.com. Bacca is so valuable that Galliani has warned off potential buyers from the Premier League, per Italian source Mediaset Premium (h/t James Benge of the London Evening Standard).

Of course, the Rossoneri will need the ball to supply the Colombia international with chances. Establishing and maintaining possession won't be easy against a Juve side deep and talented in midfield.

One talisman in the middle is the oft-injured but brilliant Claudio Marchisio. The 30-year-old is wary of Milan's desire for revenge, per FourFourTwo.

Milan can counter Juve's strength in the middle by getting the ball to stylish playmaker Suso as often as possible. The 23-year-old Spaniard is in a rich vein of form on manager Vincenzo Montella's watch, according to Adam Bate of Sky Sports:

Only two men have more Serie A assists, while he's also among the top 20 goalscorers in Italy. Suso ranks fourth overall for successful dribbles so far this season too. This is a player who is proving both exciting to watch and effective with it.

If Suso is given the time to pick passes between the lines, Bacca will get the chances he needs to give Juve a scare. However, if the Turin outfit produce their usual control of midfield, Marchisio and Co. will bring home yet another trophy.