Rachid Ghezzal Completes AS Monaco Transfer from Lyon on 4-Year Contract

AS Monaco have completed the signing of Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, it was confirmed on Monday.

News the transfer has been finalised came via Monaco's official Twitter account, with the 25-year-old penning a four-year-deal with his new club.

The former Lyon man makes the switch to the French Riviera with an exciting reputation, having thrived in Ligue 1 last term as a replacement for Nabil Fekir. Here is a look at what Monaco fans can expect from their new acquisition:

Ghezzal is certainly an exciting player. At his best on the right-hand side cutting infield, he has pace, purpose in his dribbling and an array of skills to trouble defenders. Last season, he netted only twice in 38 games but scored 10 times across all competitions in 2015-16.

Having emerged through Lyon's revered academy, he's a player with great technical ability. Matt Spiro of beIN Sports believes it's a big blow for the club to lose him:

That loss will be Monaco's gain, though, and Ghezzal will be keen to test himself in a more competitive division.

Ghezzal will offer new manager Leonardo Jardim versatility, inventiveness and a genuine goal threat on the field, although it's likely to take the winger a little bit of time to adapt. Having spent his entire career at Lyon, the Algeria international will have to acclimate to a new club and culture, something that could have a detrimental impact on his early performances.

Nevertheless, the natural talent is there for Ghezzal to become an even greater attacking star in Ligue 1. Monaco fans may have to be patient to see the best from him, although the signs are that the attacker will be worth the wait.