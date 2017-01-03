Axel Witsel to Tianjin Quanjian: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Axel Witsel has finally sealed an exit from Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg, with the midfield powerhouse moving to Tianjin Quanjian in China.

Zenit confirmed the news on their official website. The player departs after five seasons with the Russian Premier League outfit.

According to Sam Street of The Sun, the Belgian is set to earn £300,000 per week, becoming the next prominent European player to fly east to share the huge money on offer in Chinese football.

Witsel has been linked with transfers to Chelsea and Juventus in recent times, per Street, with the player admitting he favoured a move to the Serie A champions.

The player commented: “I’ll join Juventus. That will be the case. Right now I don’t know when.”

However, the midfielder explained to Tuttosport (h/t Street) the offer to move to the Far East was too good to turn down:

It was a very difficult decision because on one hand there was a great team and a top club like Juventus. But on the other there was a crucial offer for my family that I couldn’t turn down. The leadership at Juventus have always behaved like gentlemen with me and I can only be grateful to them. I will cheer for Juventus and I hope they can win the Champions League. Then who knows, maybe one day in the future our paths will finally meet.

It makes sense that the tough and resourceful midfielder has consistently generated such a strong level of interest.

Witsel is a midfielder who boasts a rare blend of skills, including a non-stop engine, physical power and prowess in the air. He's also a tough tackler who displays underrated technique on the ball.

As OptaPaolo revealed, the Belgian has stood out in the UEFA Champions League in recent years:

8.13- Axel #Witsel had the best recoveries/match ratio (8.13) among the outfield players with 15+ appearances in #UCL since 2012/13. Octopus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 30, 2016

At his best, he's a ball-winner with goals in him and a natural talisman for the right manager to build a midfield around.

His new team now have a player equally capable of shielding a defence as he is pushing forward to control possession in the middle.

Witsel is unlikely to be the last prominent figure to move to China in the coming weeks, as more individuals are tempted by the cash sums on offer.