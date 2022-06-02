76ers' Top Needs in 2022 NBA Offseason

1 of 3

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Any Philly fans clinging to the notion of Harden being the Sixers' savior should probably take a gander at the Beard's recent production. Sure, no one is sneezing at per-game averages of 22 points and 10.3 assists, but the scoring is down double digits from his peak, and his shooting rates have fallen along with it.

"Obviously, I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore," Embiid told reporters.

Harden is still a really good player, but his greatness may be gone for good. That creates a fascinating situation to watch with Harden sitting on a $47.4 million player option, per Spotrac.

If he opts out, expect to see a million think pieces regarding the real value of current Harden. The truth is, no one really knows, since it's hard to gauge how much of his decline is age-related and how much is because of the hamstring trouble he struggled to shake. Having said that, the Sixers can't bank max-money hopes on the hamstring being both the sole root of his struggles and something they can fix.

There are whispers he might be open to signing for less than the max, and Philly needs to turn that hope into an actual, non-max contract.