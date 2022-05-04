James Harden Rumors: 76ers' Intel Was That SG Would Potentially Take Less on Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly of the mind that superstar guard James Harden would possibly be willing to take less than a max contract extension when they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in February.

Sam Amick recently said the following regarding Harden's contract situation on The Athletic NBA Show (h/t RealGM.com): "When the Sixers got him, their intel was that he would potentially be willing to take less. And obviously, you know, nobody knows him better than [Sixers president of basketball operations] Daryl [Morey]."

Harden can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season if he declines his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23. He would then be eligible to sign a five-year, $270 million contract with Philly.

