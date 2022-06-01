College Baseball Regional 2022: Bracket, Schedule, Live Stream and More

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The road to Omaha, Nebraska, begins on Friday.

Sixty-four college baseball programs will continue their championship journeys during the regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

By Monday night, 16 clubs will be left in the tournament and move on to the super regional round.

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 overall seed, and they are one of 16 schools hosting the four-team, double-elimination brackets from Friday to Monday.

The four teams closest to Tennessee in the overall bracket could go through one of the toughest regional weekends.

The 16th-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles are hosting a regional for the first time in program history. They welcome two powerhouse programs in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Tech Red Raiders to Statesboro.

The Maryland Terrapins might be in a similar situation as Georgia Southern. They were a bit of a surprise as the No. 15 overall seed and are one of the favorite seeded teams to be upset.

Regional-Round Info

The entire schedule for the regional round can be found at NCAA.com. The Knoxville, Coral Gables and Auburn regionals have the first games on Friday's schedule.

The 64-team bracket can also be found at NCAA.com. The winners of each regional round will match up with the victors from their assigned part of the bracket in the super regional round.

Georgia Southern Faces Two Tough Powerhouse Opponents

The two lowest national seeds were handed two of the toughest draws in the regional round.

Georgia Southern earned the honor of hosting a regional as a mid-major program, but it may not make it out of the first weekend.

The Sun Belt program drew a pair of teams that are ranked in D1Baseball.com's Top 25. Notre Dame is 17th and Texas Tech is 24th.

Notre Dame and Texas Tech will play each other in the opening round, and the winner will face Georgia Southern if the Eagles defeat the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Notre Dame is only 3-2 in its last five games, but its pitching staff has the potential to shut down opponents over multiple games. The Fighting Irish won their first two ACC tournament games while conceding three total runs against the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes.

Texas Tech is 2-4 in its last six contests, but three of those losses came to the Oklahoma Sooners, which are a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville regional.

The Red Raiders went 6-1 in the stretch prior to that and swept the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which are hosting a regional this weekend.

Whichever team wins the No. 2-versus-No. 3 contest in Statesboro, Georgia could go on to win the regional because they can be better than Georgia Southern at its best.

The Eagles had a seven-game winning streak ended at the Sun Belt tournament by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The 7-6 loss marked the lowest scoring total from the team since May 19.

Georgia Southern had four double-digit run totals during its last win streak, and it produced 10 or more runs in nonconference clashes with the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles' offense will be vital to reaching the second weekend, and if that happens, the team will earn a rematch against Tennessee, which swept the three-game regular-season series in February.

Maryland May Be Most Upset-Prone Seeded Team

The Big Ten came away from the NCAA baseball tournament selection show with plenty of frustrations.

The conference only got two teams in, and its best club in the regular season earned one of the final two national seeds.

Maryland's cost for being the No. 15 seed could be a first-round exit on home soil to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons or Connecticut Huskies.

An opening victory over the Long Island University Sharks is expected, but that will probably be the least stressful contest of the weekend in College Park, Maryland.

Wake Forest is a 40-win team that makes the trip up north with a 6-1 record over its last seven games. UConn has plenty of momentum from winning the Big East tournament.

The Huskies conceded three runs in their three Big East tournament games, and Wake Forest's pitching staff allowed more than three runs once in its last six victories.

The Wake-UConn opener is likely to be one of the most competitive games we see on Friday, and the winner should enter the matchup against Maryland with a ton of confidence.

The Terps scored in bunches over the last few weeks, but they also conceded five or more runs in four of their last five trips to the diamond.

If the Maryland offense slows down at any point, it could be in trouble since the Wake and UConn pitching staffs enter College Park in good form.

Maryland may not have gotten a better draw as the No. 13 or No. 14 overall seed, but it might wish another group of teams were paired with it by the time the weekend ends.