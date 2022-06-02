Dodgers' Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Gary Coronado/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again looking like one of the bona fide title contenders here in 2022, and with a stacked roster, they can weather injuries and slumps better than most teams.

That said, they are not without some red flags looking forward.

Veteran All-Stars Max Muncy and Justin Turner have both stumbled out of the gates offensively, while future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is once again battling back issues and the new-look bullpen has been a bit of an adventure despite solid overall production.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the Dodgers' biggest red flags through the first two months of the season.