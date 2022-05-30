Cowboys' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys fell short of playoff success in 2021, but they did claim the NFC East title for the first time since 2018. Heading into 2022, they'll be looking for bigger things.

Dallas' push for a postseason run won't be easy. The Philadelphia Eagles were also a playoff team last season and have since added a dangerous new weapon in wideout A.J. Brown. The Cowboys, meanwhile, parted with key contributors Randy Gregory, Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, Connor Williams and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Mainstays such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons are in place, of course, but not all of the roster is settled.

Below, we'll look at three key position battles to follow during the remainder of organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp.

Which players are involved? What's at stake over the next few months? Let's dive in.