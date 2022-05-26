Mets' Breakout Players, Most Disappointing to Start 2022 Season

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It was a busy offseason for the New York Mets as they spent big in free agency and swung a deal to acquire Chris Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics on the trade market.

Early breakout star Tylor Megill came back to earth a bit before landing on the injured list, and he's joined there by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer as the team's starting pitching depth is really being put to the test in the early going.

Despite all the flashy additions, one of the team's most consistent hitters has been utility infielder Luis Guillorme, while unheralded Drew Smith has emerged as a key bullpen weapon. On the flip side, Dominic Smith has not thrived in the DH role as hoped, and he is steadily losing playing time as a result.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the biggest breakout players, as well as the most disappointing player, on the Mets roster through the first quarter of the 2022 season.