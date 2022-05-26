Braves' Breakout Players, Most Disappointing to Start 2022 Season

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have not looked much like defending World Series champions this year, but as they continue to hover around the .500 mark, they are still more than capable of getting hot and playing their way into the NL East picture.

Despite their less-than-stellar start, there have been a few notable breakout performers, specifically on the pitching side of things where Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider have emerged as key contributors in the starting rotation and bullpen, respectively.

Meanwhile, the outfield remains in a state of flux even after Ronald Acuna Jr. returned from the injured list, and sorting out who will fill the other corner spot alongside Acuna and Adam Duvall stands as one of the biggest roster question marks.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the biggest breakout players, as well as the most disappointing one, on the Braves roster through the first quarter of the 2022 season.