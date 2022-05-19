NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Deandre Ayton, 76ers and More

1 of 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Much has been made of Deandre Ayton's future in Phoenix for about two years now. Murmurings about his contract dissatisfaction bubbled, then simmered and have now reached a new boiling point following a dramatic postseason finale.

Matched against a Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber-led frontcourt in Game 7, Ayton played just 17 minutes. Every other starter played 27-plus minutes, but DA was relegated to the bench while his backups, Bismack Biyombo and JaVale McGee, played a combined 28 minutes. Afterward, when asked about the decision to bench his 23-year-old center with a favorable matchup, head coach Monty Williams explained that it was "internal."

A restricted free agent this summer, many have wondered if Game 7 will be the ugly end to Ayton's streaky career in Phoenix. As reported by Woj, "Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization" due to earlier contract negotiations where the team failed to offer him a max extension.

Citing teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, Woj elaborated that there is league interest in signing Ayton to a contract he thinks he deserves. That leaves Phoenix with the decision to either offer him the deal he wants, match an offer sheet or let him walk. That latter choice, allowing Ayton to leave for a payday without receiving anything in return, is something Woj believes "they won't do." Instead, it seems the Suns could be enticed by a sign-and-trade if they're unable to reach their own contract compromise.