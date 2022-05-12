Ranking Lakers' Priorities for 2022 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Lakers didn't get a lot right last offseason, but adding Malik Monk for the veteran's minimum was a stroke of genius.

The 6'3" scoring guard tapped fully into the tools that once made him the 11th overall pick of the 2017 draft, and the result was a career campaign almost across the stat sheet. He not only pumped in 13.8 points per night (17.6 per 36 minutes, via Basketball-Reference), he did so while shooting a blistering 47.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from range.

The only problem is he might have been a little too good. He is looking at a sizable raise, and the question is whether L.A. has enough to keep him. The Lakers are limited to offering him the taxpayer mid-level exception (worth roughly $6 million), and he might find better offers elsewhere. Having said that, though, he said this won't purely be a financial decision.

"It's really me being comfortable," Monk told reporters at his exit interview. "Feeling like (I am) at home, whether that's here or somewhere else. With a little money or more money, it's just really me feeling at home at the end of the day."

This roster has a slew of shortages, but it's hard not to notice the lack of young, ascending talents. Monk could help fill that void if the Lakers can find enough money to convince him to stay.