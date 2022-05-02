Kentucky Derby 2022 Contenders: Favorites, Lineup Odds After Post Positions Draw

0 of 2

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As of Monday afternoon, we finally know where the horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will sit in the starting gate, a key component of prognosticating any Run for the Roses.

With the results of Monday’s post position draw, betting lines have shifted and narrowing down the contenders in the field has become a bit clearer.

Gate No. 5 is the only one in the history of the Kentucky Derby that has produced double-digit winners (10, most recently Always Dreaming in 2017), and gate No. 17 is the only one that has never produced a Derby champion.

The team behind Smile Happy was likely living up to its horse’s moniker with a gate No. 5 draw, while Classic Causeway at No. 17 will become the center of the storyline of his gate.

The 20 horses entered into this year’s Derby field will be competing for a purse of $3 million, which set a new record when it was first awarded in 2019. The winning horse will net a cool $1.86 million.

NBC coverage of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and post time for the race is 6:57 p.m.

Let’s review the results of the post position draw for the 20 contenders in this year’s Derby and then take a look at how odds have shifted as a result.